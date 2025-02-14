The Tea On The Most Shocking Love Stories In Black History

There’s arguably nothing more beautiful than Black love—especially when it’s done right. However, not all love stories are filled with sunny days.

In fact, some of our favorite (and not so favorite) Black celebs and entertainers, whom many like to look at as #couplegoals, are the perfect examples of why you shouldn’t covet after other people’s relationships. And thanks to TikTok user Aisle Tell You What, she’s giving us the real tea on some of the famous couples and the little known facts about their love stories.

So, because we found the info entertaining —take a look at some of the most surprising, scandalous and shocking stories. From Sidney Poitier to Mike Tyson, these stories will no doubt make you grateful for the love you have at home.