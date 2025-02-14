Smokey Robinson Pays Tribute To Harry Belafonte, Recalls First Meeting
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Tea On The Most Shocking Love Stories In Black History

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

The Tea On The Most Shocking Love Stories In Black History

The real stories behind some of favorite Black couples have taken centerstage, thanks to a TikTok series called "Aisle Tell You What." Here are the best ones!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Mike Tyson and his wife, actress Robin Givens, as they pose together on a sofa in their new home, Los Angeles, California, May 1988.
Mike Tyson and his wife, actress Robin Givens, as they pose together on a sofa in their new home, Los Angeles, California, May 1988.
Photo: Anthony Barboza (Getty Images)

There’s arguably nothing more beautiful than Black love—especially when it’s done right. However, not all love stories are filled with sunny days.

Advertisement

In fact, some of our favorite (and not so favorite) Black celebs and entertainers, whom many like to look at as #couplegoals, are the perfect examples of why you shouldn’t covet after other people’s relationships. And thanks to TikTok user Aisle Tell You What, she’s giving us the real tea on some of the famous couples and the little known facts about their love stories.

So, because we found the info entertaining —take a look at some of the most surprising, scandalous and shocking stories. From Sidney Poitier to Mike Tyson, these stories will no doubt make you grateful for the love you have at home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Robin Givens and Mike Tyson

Robin Givens and Mike Tyson

Advertisement

There’s not much that isn’t known about the fallout and the marriage dissolution between Robin Givens and Mike Tyson. But before things went WAY DOWN SOUTH, their relationship was off to a pretty positive—albeit interesting, start. And now we’ve got a bit more insight about it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Bod and Rita Marley

Bod and Rita Marley

Advertisement

The dynamic between Bob and Rita Marley took a backseat in the recently released biopic, “Bob Marley: One Love” released in 2024. However, the ins and outs of how they navigated fame, working together, and the pressure that put on their marriage (and the affairs that took place from both parties because of it) is something that definitely shouldn’t be hidden if we want to paint a full picture of the reggae music icon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

James Brown and Dessie Brown

James Brown and Dessie Brown

Advertisement

James Brown’s alleged side chick Dessie Brown was arguably a “City Girl” before the term became popular as she was allegedly getting money and having fun with the soul singer all while he was married to his actual wife, Velma. However, their secret relationship caused many others to get caught in the crossfire when a shootout occurred in a club back in the late 1950s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Jim Brown and Sue Brown

Jim Brown and Sue Brown

Advertisement

While Sue Brown’s pristine image was beneficial initially to her marriage to NFL legend Jim Brown, it ultimately did her a disservice as she gained the reputation of a “ride or die” amidst their truly despicable marital issues. (Some stuff isn’t worth staying around for, I’m just saying.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

OJ and Marguerite Simpson

OJ and Marguerite Simpson

Advertisement

Before OJ Simpson became regarded as a controversial figure and football legend, the story of how he got with his first wife was filled with a friendship betrayal. Their relationship would later have to deal with bigger problems as it progressed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Walter and Connie Payton

Walter and Connie Payton

Advertisement

Who knew we had NFL legend Walter Payton’s football coach to thank for his wife Connie Norwood. If it wasnt for his efforts, he wouldn’t have gone on to father his two beautiful children now enjoyed his marriage of 18 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Louis Armstrong and Lil Hardin

Louis Armstrong and Lil Hardin

Advertisement

Though they were only married from 1924 to 1931, Lil Hardin’s impact on famed trumpeter Louis Armstrong’s career is notable enough to get mentioned as it was her vision and managerial skills that put him on a better path. Sadly, due to Armstrong’s wandering eye, it wouldn’t be long before the two decided to split ways.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Ursula and Lloyd B. Burns

Ursula and Lloyd B. Burns

Advertisement

While the name Ursula Burns may be notable—as she was the first Black woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company,—what isn’t known is the role her husband Lloyd B played in helping her rise in her success.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Medgar and Myrlie Evers

Medgar and Myrlie Evers

Advertisement

With Medgar Evers serving as the first field secretary for thr National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) back in the day, it was natural for his wife Myrlie to have some reservations and massive anxieties about the safety of her husband. Sadly, her worst fears would come true on June 12, 1963. But the story of their love is filled with some positivity thankfully.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Diana Ross and Michael Jackson

Diana Ross and Michael Jackson

Advertisement

While Diana Ross and Michael Jackson never dated, it’s a well known fact that the two harbored major feelings for each other and had a close relationship. However, what you may not know is that by the time Ross married her second husband Arne Naess Jr. in 1985—which was a one of the events of the year—Jackson was nowhere in attendance. And you’ve got to hear why.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Frederick Douglass and Anna Murray

Frederick Douglass and Anna Murray

Advertisement

Having met in 1837, Murray played a pivotal role in getting an enslaved Douglass out from captivity and into freedom by giving him money, helping disguise him as a sailor, and even securing a borrowed freed man’s certificate as the icing on top. Sadly, her efforts would only get rewarded with alleged affairs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Harry Belafonte and Margeurite Bird

Harry Belafonte and Margeurite Bird

Advertisement

Having met at Hampton Institute in 1944, Belafonte and his first wife Marguerite would go on to marry just four years later. But the happy couple would run into issues thanks to both sides of their families disapproving of the other partner, Belafonte’s instability as it relates to providing for her financially, and his alleged affair with a white woman dancer—among many other things.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Clarence and Kathy Thomas

Clarence and Kathy Thomas

Advertisement

OK, so while Clarence Thomas isn’t one our favorites, it’s interesting to note that he wasn’t always the disappointing Supreme Court justice that we know today. In fact, his love story of how he met his first wife back in 1969 paints a different picture of the man who once held a promising future and upheld positive ideals for the advancement of Black folks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Sidney Poitier and Juanita Hardy

Sidney Poitier and Juanita Hardy

Advertisement

Married in 1950, it would only be seven years later when the spark between pioneering actor Sidney Poitier and his first wife Juanita Hardy would start to dim. And it didn’t help that Poitier also had an alleged “entanglement” with his “Paris Blues” costar Diahann Carroll somewhere in between. Thankfully, Poitier continued to speak highly of his first wife who mothered four of his children.

Advertisement

16 / 16