The current season, season 7, of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta had enough shade to create a forest. Here are some of the most carefully crafted lines by the housewives and some of their friends and family.
RHOP-Wendy Osefo Vs. Mia Thornton
Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton will probably never be friends, prompting plenty of shade between the two. In her confession, Wendy said, “Just because you put on a blazer and wear some four-inch stilettos doesn’t make you a boss. When was the last time you even read a book? “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Suess- that was probably her last book. I wrote one. Have a seat.”
RHOA-Shereé Whitfield Vs. Drew Sidora
Shereé Whitfield was not feeling the expensive party that she and Drew Sidora were supposed to plan together. Drew let Shereé know that she would be sending her an invoice for the expenses. In her confessional, Shereé said, “I am not paying for other bitches bright ideas, especially when the bitch ain’t that bright.”
RHOP-Candiace Dillard-Bassett Vs. Gizelle Bryant
Candiace Dillard-Bassett did not respond positively to Gizelle Bryant bringing up a sticky situation involving her husband, Chris Bassett, at the season 6 reunion. Candiace responded in her confessional saying, “Not today Satan, not today neck, not today ankles!”
RHOA-Kenya Moore Vs. Shereé Whitfield
Kenya Moore jokingly said in her confessional, “If Sheree spent one million dollars, it’s to a collection agency.” It was a perfect retort to Shereé Whitfield telling her that she spent over a million dollars on her She by Shereé clothing line and fashion show.
RHOP-Candiace Dillard-Bassett Vs. Jacqueline Blake
Candiace Dillard-Bassett didn’t care to hear any opinions from Mia Thornton’s friend, Jacqueline Blake, at the dinner table hilariously name-calling and saying, “I will not be bombarded by Mia’s representative.”
RHOA-Sanya Richards-Ross’ Sister Vs. Drew Sidora
Sanya Richards-Ross sat down with her family to talk about Drew Sidora saying that Sanya was trying to get clout through her. Sanya’s sister responded saying, It’s not even like she was Melanie on The Game.” Drew played a recurring character, Derwin’s ex, on the comedy-drama series, The Game.
RHOP-Candiace Dillard-Bassett Vs. Gizelle Bryant
Candiace Dillard-Bassett never holds her tongue in her confessionals. In season 7 of RHOP, Candiace is not getting along with Gizelle Bryant saying, “You all are so miserable with your long rolling hills of necks”.
RHOP-Candiace Dillard-Bassett Vs. Mia Thornton
Mia Thornton uninvited Candiace Dillard-Bassett to stay in the cast home in Miami after finding out that she was going to check on Wendy Osefo after a fight the night before. Candiace responded in her confession saying, “I am not leaving a house that I was invited to because you’re mad that your feet are big.”
RHOA-Sanya Richards-Ross Vs. Drew Sidora
Sanya Richards-Ross happens to be a multi-winning Olympic track star and won’t let anybody rest until they know it! When Drew Sidora accused Sanya of cloud chasing she swiftly countered saying, “I’m a clout chaser off of you? I’m not clout chasin’ after nobody. I’m a four-time Olympic gold medalist, put some respect on my name.”
RHOP-Candiace Dillard-Bassett Vs. Ashley Darby
“First, we have forehead...” that’s Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who uses every chance, to make fun of Ashley Darby’s forehead. Now, she simply has nicknamed her for the body part as an insult.
RHOA-Kandi Buruss Vs. Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora injured her foot while on the cast trip to Jamaica and had to be carried from place to place. In one scene four of the men on the trip had to pick up her wheelchair over the rocky path. Kandi Burruss threw quick shade at her weight saying, “Damn Drew, it takes 4 dudes?”
RHOA-Marlo Hampton Vs. Drew Sidora
At a cast dinner, the ladies went around the table to say which celebrities hit on them before they were married. Drew Sidora claimed that a certain “king of basketball” hit on her back in the day and that he listened to her music and flew her out to NBA games. The women didn’t believe her and Marlo Hampton playfully said in her confessional, “What music did she have? Did she have music?”
RHOA-Marlo Hampton Vs. Kenya Moore
In a heated argument between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton, Marlo decided to take a jab at Kenya’s poorly installed wig.
Kenya Moore: Your comprehension is very off.
Marlo Hampton: No, that wig is very off.
In the confessional Marlo Hampton continued the roast saying, “I don’t know what the hell is wrong with Kenya. You have a head full of hair. You promote your hair care and you come in with this damn wig, look like you’re selling Mary Kay.”
