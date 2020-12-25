The Second Night Of Kwanzaa Brings Us Kujichagulia. Here Are 7 Gifts For Self-Determination

We all know that it takes a whole lot more than a New Year’s resolution to get yourself back in shape after overindulging on seasonal treats and the insanity that was 2020. Good thing the second night of Kwanzaa, Kujichagulia, represents self-determination. In order to nurture this determination, gifting yourself or others one of these socially and culturally conscious workout fits is a great way to support taking yourself to the next level.
Culture Fit
Culture Fit is an activewear brand inspired by traditional West African prints and designs. Each piece features a different and reimagined print with bright colors and innovative shapes. The brand grew out of a need for cultivating and creating workout clothing that makes women feel empowered from the inside out.
Enda
Navalayo “Nava” Osembo and Weldon Kennedy founded Enda because of their love of shoes and their growing respect for the benefits that running had on Kenyan people. Enda is considered a footwear company first and foremost, although now they also have some athletic. Osembo and Kennedy have created jobs, supported local communities, and reduced environmental impact through their action plan and continue to use Enda as a way to change the way the world sees Kenya.
Glamourina
Moms Kia Phillipa and Nekol Gaskins founded Glamorina after they realized there wasn’t an activewear brand that was representative of their cultures and values. The brand targets socially conscious women and pushes them to live their most authentic lives by making cultural athletic apparel.
Impano
Impano is a Rwandan based athletic company that provides quality African inspired sportswear around the world. The line was created after the founders realized there was a lack of sportswear for professional athletes in training. The clothing is made in Rwanda and gives back to the community economically while fighting and debunking the stereotypes that Africans are underdeveloped and unable to produce high-quality pieces without the help of larger corporations.
Ju’Nae Fit
Daija Marnae and Starr Foster founded Ju’Nae Fit in the summer of 2019. They create comfortable and stylish clothing that is very affordable. Their mission is to help women feel incredibly and beautiful while promoting health and fitness.
Sankofa Athletic
Sankofa Athletic designs high-quality athleisure wear and accessories at a very affordable price. They pride themselves on having unique silhouettes and prints. Founder Khalia Ervin designs all of the prints in the United States and works directly with their factory in Pakistan to ensure the highest quality fabric and textiles available.
Yema
Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash founded YEMA after bonding over shared childhood experiences. Khalif was born and raised in Kibera slums (the largest slum in Africa) in Nairobi, Kenya and Awash is Ethiopian and was a refugee in Kenya before moving to the United States. YEMA is known for its beautiful athleisure wear for men, women, and children. It also mixes bright colors and animal prints (specifically giraffe) in their all-inclusive clothing brand.
