Black Twitter Goes Off On Attorney For His Nasty Tweets Toward Black Women

Your past always has a way of catching up to you, even if you don’t want it to, and for this Houston area attorney, it caught up to him quick, fast and in a hurry. Waymond Wesley, a Black attorney who is known as “Chef Way” for his cooking videos on TikTok, is learning what it’s like to piss off the Black women of Black Twitter.



Wesley’s old tweets first caught up to him after he posted a TikTok of himself making oxtail pasta. Users commented under the video reminding “Chef Way” that they have not forgotten about his misogynistic and hateful comments towards Black women. Although the comments have since been turned off, the detectives on the internet still had a way of digging up his old tweets.

One user on Twitter gave a quick rundown of some of his most hateful and disgusting tweets from 2015 to 2016. One tweet from 2015 commented on the unfortunate and shocking death of Sandra Bland, reading, “if black lives mattered to sandra bland she wouldn’t have taken her own life. i’m serious too.”

Another post showed Wesley sharing a picture of a dark skin Black woman, with the words, “she’s too black.” In a tweet from 2016, he shared an image of a Black woman next to a picture of a landfill and wrote, “I see no difference.”

Talk about hating Black women.

Over the weekend, the popular attorney shared an apology on Twitter and TikTok that read, “To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry. That was a moment in my life where I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.”

Cooking saved you?! So your hatred for Black women all of sudden left your body once you learned how to make a couple of dishes? Nah bruh.

His apology was pointless, Wesley had already pissed off all of Black Twitter and everyone rightly came to criticize him.

Despite making an enemy out of everyone on Black Twitter, Wesley’s boss, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, came to his defense in a statement to KPRC, saying, “We recently learned of comments he made on social media posts nearly seven years ago. These posts were inappropriate and offensive and do not reflect my values or those of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Wesley has explained that these posts came during a period in which he was struggling with serious personal issues, including alcohol addiction.”

She continued, “Prior to joining our office, Mr. Wesley went through treatment and has worked with the State Bar of Texas to resolve his issues, Ogg continued. “His recovery is ongoing. I am a believer in second chances, and Mr. Wesley has conducted himself professionally since joining our staff. I am confident that will continue.”

Although his boss has his back, everyone on Black Twitter is against him, and rightly so.