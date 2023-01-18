The Inspection, Nope, Abbott Elementary Top GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

With Republicans repeatedly introducing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, the GLAAD Media Awards have never been more important. The biggest cultural changes often happen through art, so it’s essential to honor the films, TV and music that highlight and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. It’s spectacular news to see so many high-profile Black projects and artists among the nominees for The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. We are represented in every genre, showcasing how essential we are to every aspect of the entertainment industry.



Jordan Peele’s sci-fi thriller Nope is among the 10 nominees for Outstanding Film - Wide Release. Animated Disney blockbusters Lightyear, starring Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba, and Strange World, with Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White, also received nods. Though they may ultimately lose to awards season favorites Everything Everywhere All at Once or Tár, it sends a message about the importance of inclusion to see so many films with Black leads recognized in the top category.

Smaller budget films like Billy Porter’s directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, and the BET+ drama B-Boy Blues are nominated for Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV. While it’s been left out of every event other than the Independent Spirit Awards, The Inspection received a nom for Outstanding Film - Limited Release. The category also features another appearance by Peele, as the animated movie Wendell & Wild, which stars him and Keegan-Michael Key, is nominated.

Advertisement

In the TV categories, awards darling Abbott Elementary is poised to take home another trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. Underrated fan favorite P-Valley is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series alongside familiar hits Star Trek: Discovery, Grey’s Anatomy and The L Word: Generation Q. P-Valley is one of those shows that’s both critically acclaimed and extremely popular with its fans, so it’s baffling that it hasn’t received more awards recognition. With Season 3 not hitting screens until 2024, you still have plenty of time to check out the first two seasons on the Starz app.

Perhaps the most surprising TV nod came with the inclusion of The Best Man: The Final Chapters for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. I say that because the show is so new and hasn’t really been on anyone’s awards radar. Hopefully, this is the start of a cool Cinderella run for the franchise finale.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

Adding to the many honors he’s received for his revealing and honest HBO special Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael will be given a Special Recognition award.

Winners for The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be announced at ceremonies in Los Angeles on March 30 and in New York City on May 13.