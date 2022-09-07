Social media’s influence has continued to grow and has allowed creators across the internet to amass millions of followers across multiple platforms.



Content creators have not only become some of the most popular people among millennials and Gen-Zers, but they have also become some of the wealthiest people in the world, making hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

Forbes recently announced the Top Creators List, ranking the highest-earning and most influential social media influencers across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms. Out of the 50 people on the list, only nine were Black. Here are those creators.