Kanye West Storms the Stage

Who could forget when Kanye West rushed the stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards? He wanted to let everyone know that Beyonce deserved to win Video of the Year instead. In 2015 he sort of did it again, but this time it was a joke, When Beck won Album for the Year, Ye approached the stage appearing to interrupt the acceptance speech. But rather than causing trouble, West said he was just kidding and took his seat.