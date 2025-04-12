The Most Hilarious 'Abbott Elementary' Scenes That Still Live in Our Heads Rent-Free

Since its debut in 2021, “Abbott Elementary” has become one of the most beloved sitcoms on TV—and with good reason. The mockumentary-style comedy, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, follows the teachers and staff at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia, and serves up both laughs and heart with every episode.

But what truly sets “Abbott” apart in today’s sitcom landscape is its relatability. It’s not just funny for funny’s sake, but its rooted in the everyday chaos, joy, and community of public school life.

Whether it’s Barbara’s church mother wisdom (played by the fabulous Sheryl Lee Ralph), Gregory’s quietly hilarious awkwardness (played perfectly by Tyler James Williams), or Ava’s unhinged principal energy (played by a delightfully chaotic Janelle James), these characters feel like folks we know. And thanks to the show’s sharp writing, spot-on casting, and hilarious timing, it’s no secret why fans have fallen hard for the “Abbott” crew.

So, as season four nears its finale on April 16, we’re rounding up the funniest moments that had us wheezing, rewinding, and quoting for days. Let’s get into it!