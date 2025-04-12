William Stanford Davis on Season 3 of ‘Abbott Elementary’
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Most Hilarious 'Abbott Elementary' Scenes That Still Live in Our Heads Rent-Free

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Television

The Most Hilarious 'Abbott Elementary' Scenes That Still Live in Our Heads Rent-Free

As we gear up for the season four finale, let's take a look back at some of the most hilarious scenes from the show!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Most Hilarious &#39;Abbott Elementary&#39; Scenes That Still Live in Our Heads Rent-Free
Screenshot: YouTube/ABC

Since its debut in 2021, “Abbott Elementary” has become one of the most beloved sitcoms on TV—and with good reason. The mockumentary-style comedy, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, follows the teachers and staff at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia, and serves up both laughs and heart with every episode.

Advertisement

But what truly sets “Abbott” apart in today’s sitcom landscape is its relatability. It’s not just funny for funny’s sake, but its rooted in the everyday chaos, joy, and community of public school life.

Whether it’s Barbara’s church mother wisdom (played by the fabulous Sheryl Lee Ralph), Gregory’s quietly hilarious awkwardness (played perfectly by Tyler James Williams), or Ava’s unhinged principal energy (played by a delightfully chaotic Janelle James), these characters feel like folks we know. And thanks to the show’s sharp writing, spot-on casting, and hilarious timing, it’s no secret why fans have fallen hard for the “Abbott” crew.

So, as season four nears its finale on April 16, we’re rounding up the funniest moments that had us wheezing, rewinding, and quoting for days. Let’s get into it!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

The Teachers Discuss Their Drugs and Drinks of Choice

The Teachers Discuss Their Drugs and Drinks of Choice

The Teachers Get Busted While Discussing Their Vices - Abbott Elementary

Season: 3

Episode: 4

The way I personally have this scene memorized in my head should get me some sort of reward. They all played off each other so well, there was no way this wasn’t getting included.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Tariq’s F.A.D.E. Rap

Tariq’s F.A.D.E. Rap

Abbott Elementary Zack Fox F.A.D.E Performance

Season: 1

Episode: 8

If it wasn’t for this episode, we would’ve never gotten to see Janine and Tariq (played by Zack Fox) do their iconic hand shake. The rapping was just the icing on the cake.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

“Abbott on Abbott on Abbott”

“Abbott on Abbott on Abbott”

Abbott Elementary 2x19 | Tariq show and Legendary Charter CEO fails his speech

Season: 2

Episode: 19

Once again, Fox’s character is extreme gold in this episode. Between the raps and his definition of the Black Power fist, he’s really becoming the MVP of the show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Gregory’s Gardening Skills Get Exposed

Gregory’s Gardening Skills Get Exposed

Gregory’s Secret Is Revealed - Abbott Elementary

Season: 2

Episode: 12

“Why would you sow secretly? Why would you prune privately? Why would you cull clandestinely?” I mean, do I really have to say more here?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Abbott Elementary Relay Race

Abbott Elementary Relay Race

Abbott Elementary - Relay Race

Season: 3

Episode: 13

Talk about an amazing ensemble performance here, everybody played their roles perfectly!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

“Parent Teacher Fight Night”

“Parent Teacher Fight Night”

“Lets FIGHT NOW!” Abbott Elementary Season 4 EP 5 - part 5

Season: 4

Episode: 5

I can’t be the only one who loved how comedian Langston Kerman came in and shook Abbott all the way up. Like seriously, who picks a fight with someone as chill as Gregory? Somebody unhinged and chaotic and Kerman nailed that perfectly.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Janine Throwing Down on Her First Date

Janine Throwing Down on Her First Date

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Ep 13 - Janine orders the ribs! #abbottelementary #abc

Season: 2

Episode: 13

There is literally no reason why Janine was going so hard on those ribs—especially when she was told not to order them. But it gave us comedy so, I can’t complain.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Everyone, Meet Jacob’s Boyfriend

Everyone, Meet Jacob’s Boyfriend

It’s actually pronounced Zack. Abbott Elementary

Season: 1

Episode: 11

At this point, the one-liners in this show have to be in some TV Hall of Fame because they just keep on getting better and better! I also won’t be able to hear the name “Zach” the same for a long time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Somebody Get Ava A Chair

Somebody Get Ava A Chair

Abbott Elementary: Somebody get me a chair!

Season: 1

Episode: 8

Arguably one of the first scenes that made us all fall in love with “Abbott,” the way Ava delivered this line will live rent free in all our heads for a long time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Jacob’s Ringworm Letter

Jacob’s Ringworm Letter

Abbott Elementary - Parents letter to Jacob #shorts

Season: 4

Episode: 2

You know when something starts off with “I know that’s wrong” whatever follows is going to be just as funny and thankfully it was.

Advertisement



Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

F.A.D.E. 2.0 Fail

F.A.D.E. 2.0 Fail

Abbott Elementary 3x04 | The F.A.D.E. intervention fails

Season: 3

Episode: 4

Abbott needs to bring back Tariq ASAP because this new iteration of the say no to drugs campaign didn’t hit as hard as when he was over it but it was still hilarious.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Janine Nails Barbara and Melissa

Janine Nails Barbara and Melissa

Janine Plays Barb and Melissa Perfectly - Abbott Elementary

Season: 3

Episode: 14

As if this cast doesn’t get enough credit for nailing their respective characters enough, it was taken to an even better level in this episode thanks to Janine’s impersonations.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Battle of the Shemmentis

Battle of the Shemmentis

Schemmenti v Schemmenti - Abbott Elementary

Season: 2

Episode: 16

Watching to dynamic between Melissa and her sister was too good. They really know how to drum up the Italian and make it hit when they need to.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Gregory Admitting He Hates Pizza—and Hot Fruit

Gregory Admitting He Hates Pizza—and Hot Fruit

Gregory Doesn’t Like Pizza - Abbott Elementary

Season: 1

Episode: 9

“Fruit should not be hot” will go down in Abbott history.

Advertisement

16 / 16