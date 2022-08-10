Congratulations are in order for Jordan Peele, as it’s just been revealed that the director’s recently released film Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, has just crossed the threshold of $100 million at the domestic box office.

As noted by Variety, the film becomes the third project of Peele’s to reach the $100 million mark— and it’s only been out for three weeks. (He’s 3-0, baby. L et’s go!!) It’s also one of only four original films that’ve accomplished this feat since the pandemic began (the other three are Elvis, Free Guy and The Lost City, which brought in $137 million, $121 million and $105 million, respectively ). I don’t know about you, but for a film with not one, but two Black leads to have already hit a little over $100 million in less than a month, that’s a damn good cause worthy of celebration.

It’s an undeniable fact that Jordan Peele has his horror and thriller fingers on the pulse of society, and never ceases to give us (or Twitter) theory-inducing projects. Personally, as someone who does not deal with devils, demons, ghosts , ghouls, monsters or any other mysteriously murky movies, the fact that I look forward to putting myself through whatever craziness Jordan Peele has in store time and time again really speaks volumes. (I was admittedly hesitant about Get Out, but I ran to see Us soon after it came out. I was also front and center on opening weekend for Nope.)

I am not a horror fan; never have been, never will be. But the way Peele weaves horror into some over-arching theme or indictment on the world-at-large should continue to be studied, bottled, sold and shipped to every person who thinks they can’t stomach a scary movie. It should also be enough to sway any person who’s still on the fence about what he has to offer to the genre to at least give him a chance before immediately saying nope. Congratulations again, Jordan! (By the way, I will NEVER look at chimpanzees the same way as I did before ever again. If you know, you know.)

Have you seen Nope yet? Let us know your reactions in the comments!