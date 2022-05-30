AJ Crimson

Age: 27



Occupation: Celebrity makeup artist

Instagram: @ajcrimson

With a celebrity client list that included the likes of Fergie and Regina King, AJ Crimson was one of the hottest celebrity makeup artists in the game. But he was also an entrepreneur who sought to bring more inclusiveness into the cosmetics industry. After working on various film and tv sets, he launched AJ Crimson Beauty in 2012, which he said was inspired by singer Estelle. “I was traveling with Estelle, we didn’t have a great contour color for her,” he said in an interview with Allure. “I believe Estelle inspired the movement of what AJ Crimson would be and what the brand is becoming. There are a lot of brands that I’ve used for years that I love, but everybody’s missing a shade — that deepest color.”

On March 30, Crimson’s family released a statement that the makeup artist had passed away. No cause of death was given. In an Instagram tribute following the news of his death, Christina Milian wrote, “You made your own lane ... You did it with love and intention. Most especially to show the true beauty of minority women everywhere.”

