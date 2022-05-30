From braids to weaves to locks to afros, hair is a big part of who we are as Black people. In ancient African societies, the way a person wore their hair could tell you their marital status, religion and societal status. Some cultures used their style to send messages to the gods. And today, we use hair as a way of expressing ourselves and honoring a connection to our heritage.
Creating innovative products and setting style trends, this year’s TGU honorees have made their mark on the hair industry and continue to show the world why Black hair is beautiful.