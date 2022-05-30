Dionte Grey

Age: 27

Occupation: Celebrity hairstylist, wig

Instagram: @arrogant_tae12333

Why He Glows:

Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray is known for working wonders with wigs. The celebrity stylist counts Nicki Minaj and LaLa Anthony among his famous clients. With a mom, an aunt and a cousin who were stylists, you could say that doing hair was in the blood for this Chicago native. Gray grew up watching his family members in the salon and began teaching himself around age 11. And it wasn’t long before he had a clientele of his own. “As I got older, I was literally doing my mom’s friends’ hair, my cousins’ hair, and one time, I did everyone’s hair in high school for my prom and graduation,” he said in an interview with Hype Hair.

But while he goes by Arrogant Tae, Gray says the best advice he’s ever received was to remain modest in light of all of his success. “I have had a few people who give me good advice and tell me to always be myself, stay humble, never change, and never feed into the negativity!” he said.

