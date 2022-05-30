There is no group of people more fashionable or stylish than Black folks. Not only are we on the cutting edge when it comes to the fashion industry—we are the fashion. From designing avant-garde wardrobe staples to spearheading campaigns for some of the most luxurious brands to dressing the biggest celebrities, we’re doing more than pulling up a seat at the table: we are building our own. The 10 TGU Fashion honorees are true visionaries in their own right and deserve recognition for the ways their creativity has shaped not just our communities but the world. From designing avant-garde wardrobe staples to spearheading campaigns for some of the most luxurious brands to dressing the biggest celebrities, we’re doing more than pulling up a seat at the table: we are building our own. The 10 TGU Fashion honorees are true visionaries in their own right and deserve recognition for the ways their creativity has shaped not just our communities but the world.