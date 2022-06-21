He Loves Languages

QI | Trevor Noah’s Xhosa Lesson

If you’re not already in love with the late-night host, you may be impressed to learn that he speaks eight languages, including German and Afrikaans. In sit-down with Interview, Noah joked about the disturbing similarity between his German accent and Adolf Hitler’s.

“I genuinely had a very Hitler-ish accent when I spoke German,” he said. “I spoke it with too much conviction. Then I found out I [sounded] distinctly Hitler-ish, and that’s something that I’ve had to learn to change over time. But there are still moments where I say things that make German people go, ‘Oh, that makes me a bit uncomfortable.’”