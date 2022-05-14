2009 - I Can Do Bad All By Myself

In 2009, Mary acted in the Tyler Perry film I Can Do Bad All By Myself alongside Gladys Knight, Taraji P. Henson and of course, Tyler Perry. In an interview with CNN, Blige says she was nervous about appearing on the big screen. “I was definitely nervous because acting is not my first profession, so I had to go and get an acting coach and really figure this thing out. It helped a lot. It relaxed me to have a little more information about it. And I find that actors are highly underrated; they don’t get all the credit they deserve because this is a hard job. That’s a hard job,” she said.

