The Best Books for Black Parents

It's Lit

The Best Books for Black Parents

From moving memoirs to positive affirmations and practical advice, these books help make Black parents' jobs (a little) easier.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Photo: Fly View Productions (Getty Images)

From the moment you find out you’re expecting until you help them move in to their first apartment, your role as a protector, educator and nurturer is more important than ever. And as Black parents, we face the unique challenge of raising our children in a world that often doesn’t see their greatness. Luckily, there are great books that can help put those challenges in perspective and offer guidance on how to get through.

Advertisement

From moving memoirs to positive parenting affirmations, check out our list of books for parents of Black children of every age.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

“Very Intentional Parenting: Awakening the Empowered Parent Within” by Destiny Ann Davis

“Very Intentional Parenting: Awakening the Empowered Parent Within” by Destiny Ann Davis

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

Yes, it is possible to have open dialogue with your children while establishing clear expectations and boundaries. And working mom and parenting coach Destini Ann Davis shows you how in her book, “Very Intentional Parenting.” Throughout this guide to positive parenting, she shares practical advice on things parents can do to awaken the best in themselves.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

“My Brown Baby: On the Joys and Challenges of Raising African American Children” by Denene Millner

“My Brown Baby: On the Joys and Challenges of Raising African American Children” by Denene Millner

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Photo: Amazon.com

“My Brown Baby” is a collection of some of the best essays and articles from parenting expert and bestselling author Denene Millner’s popular parenting blog, Mybrownbaby.com. This book gives Black parents a safe space to explore all of the unique challenges we face.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

“Oh Sis, You’re Pregnant!: The Ultimate Guide to Black Pregnancy and Motherhood” by Shanicia Boswell

“Oh Sis, You’re Pregnant!: The Ultimate Guide to Black Pregnancy and Motherhood” by Shanicia Boswell

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Photo: Amazon.com

If you want to know what to expect when you’re expecting while Black, “Oh Sis, You’re Pregnant” is the book for you. Shanica Boswell breaks down all of the physical and emotional changes that come along with pregnancy and tackles important issues like navigating our healthcare system and financial planning for childbirth and beyond.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

“Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

“Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Dear Ijeawele” was inspired by a letter she received from a friend asking how to raise her young daughter to be a feminist. In the book she offers 15 suggestions on helping our daughters become strong, independent women.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

“To Black Parents Visiting Earth: Raising Black Children in the 21st Century” by Janet Stickmon

“To Black Parents Visiting Earth: Raising Black Children in the 21st Century” by Janet Stickmon

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Photo: Amazon.com

“To Black Parents Visiting Earth” is a collection of letters Janet Stickmon writes to Black parents visiting the planet. From hair to self-care, she offers advice on raising confident children in uncertain times. “These letters are for those of us who have old wounds that get reopened every time our children’s capabilities are underestimated,” she writes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

“Motherhood So White” by Nefertiti Austin

“Motherhood So White” by Nefertiti Austin

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

“Motherhood So White” is Nefertiti Austin’s story of her experience adopting a Black child as a single Black mom. Throughout her journey, she takes an honest look at adoption and the prejudices single Black women face throughout the process.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

“I Wish My Dad: The Power of Vulnerable Conversations Between Fathers and Sons” by Romal Tune with Jordan Tune

“I Wish My Dad: The Power of Vulnerable Conversations Between Fathers and Sons” by Romal Tune with Jordan Tune

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

In “I Wish My Dad,” Romal Tune talks to a diverse group of men about the pain and the tenderness they experienced with their fathers. The book is meant to be a guide to healing and offers prompts for readers to initiate tough conversations that can help with the process.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

“Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father” by Craig Melvin

“Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father” by Craig Melvin

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Photo: Amazon.com

In “Pops,” Today Show co-host Craig Melvin shares the deeply personal story of his relationship with his father, whose struggles with addiction had a profound impact on the man and father he would become.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

“Ain’t That a Mother: Postpartum, Palsy, and Everything in Between” by Adiba Nelson

“Ain’t That a Mother: Postpartum, Palsy, and Everything in Between” by Adiba Nelson

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

Adiba Nelson swore she wouldn’t follow the same parenting path as other women in her family. But everything changes when she finds herself unexpectedly pregnant. “Ain’t That a Mother” is Nelson’s powerful memoir about learning to love herself enough to be a positive parent to a child with special needs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

“The Beautiful Struggle: A Memoir” (Adapted for Young Adults - by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“The Beautiful Struggle: A Memoir” (Adapted for Young Adults - by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

Parents of teens and tweens should not miss this adaptation of “The Beautiful Struggle,” Ta-Nehisi Coates’ bestselling memoir about his relationship with his father.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

“Black Pearls for Parents” by Eric V. Copage

“Black Pearls for Parents” by Eric V. Copage

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

From the author of the bestselling book Black Pearls comes “Black Pearls for Parents,” a collection of affirmations, advice and words of wisdom for Black parents from thought leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr, Maya Angelou and Marva Collins.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

“Raising Confident Black Kids” by M.J. Fievre

“Raising Confident Black Kids” by M.J. Fievre

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

In “Raising Confident Black Kids,” M.J. Fievre gives parents and educators advice for helping young people thrive in today’s world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

“Above Ground” by Clint Smith

“Above Ground” by Clint Smith

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

“Above Ground” is a beautiful collection of poetry from the bestselling author of “How the Word is Passed.” The poems explore the ways in which your view the world changes after becoming a parent, and all that is equally beautiful and terrifying about the job.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

“Why Fathers Cry at Night” by Kwame Alexander

“Why Fathers Cry at Night” by Kwame Alexander

Image for article titled The Best Books for Black Parents
Image: Amazon.com

“Why Fathers Cry at Night” is the latest from New York Times bestselling author and Newbery Medalist, Kwame Alexander. The book, which puts a creative twist on the traditional memoir, features poetry, love letters, family recipes, and more to tell the stories of his family.

Advertisement

16 / 16