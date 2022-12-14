Living in the golden age of television is both a good and bad situation. On one hand, you never run out of TV to watch. But on the other hand, YOU NEVER RUN OUT OF TV TO WATCH! We’ve decided to add to your never-ending binge list with our rundown of the best Black TV series of 2022.
Living in the golden age of television is both a good and bad situation. On one hand, you never run out of TV to watch. But on the other hand, YOU NEVER RUN OUT OF TV TO WATCH! We’ve decided to add to your never-ending binge list with our rundown of the best Black TV series of 2022.
2 / 17
15: Atlanta - FX
15: Atlanta - FX
The final two seasons of Atlanta were certainly divisive but they were also never predictable. Though every episode wasn’t an instant classic, there were some brilliant gems sprinkled into the series’ farewell.
3 / 17
14: The Equalizer - CBS
14: The Equalizer - CBS
What sets The Equalizer apart from other procedurals is how it seamlessly blends current events into its weekly cases. It never feels like the show is preaching to us. Topical issues are always presented as another interesting level to the story.
4 / 17
13: 9-1-1 - FOX
13: 9-1-1 - FOX
If you’re not watching 9-1-1, you’re really missing out. Not only is it just a fun, entertaining show, Angela Bassett routinely drops award-worthy performances into emergency situations. Athena’s return home to care for her ailing father delivered some of the Oscar nominee’s best work of the series.
5 / 17
12: Bel-Air - Peacock
12: Bel-Air - Peacock
The way Bel-Air honored its classic sitcom roots while also introducing its own dramatic world and stories isn’t getting enough love. It’s also joyfully, unapologetically Black, which is something we need more of in entertainment.
6 / 17
11: A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO
11: A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO
Once again, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend brilliantly kept us on the edge of our seats while also cracking us up with the absurd yet familiar situations their characters often found themselves in.
7 / 17
10: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Prime Video
10: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Prime Video
The Rings of Power brought a more diverse and inclusive cast into the popular franchise and gave it an epic refresh that we couldn’t stop watching. If you have issues with POC joining Middle earth, you just don’t like good TV.
8 / 17
9: Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire - AMC+
9: Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire - AMC+
2022 was the year that Black people saved franchises and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire was no exception. Making Louis Black opened up the story to so many fascinating places it could never go before. Jacob Anderson’s tortured vampire completely captivated and made it feel like this was the first time we were visiting this world.
9 / 17
8: Stranger Things - Netflix
8: Stranger Things - Netflix
We don’t often get to highlight how good Caleb McLaughlin is as Stranger Things’ Lucas, but Season 4 gave him a chance to deliver some truly standout moments. The maturity and range he displayed as Lucas balanced regular high school changes with the neverending supernatural dangers of Hawkins was impressive. I can’t wait to see where McLaughlin’s career goes when he leaves the mythology of Stranger Things behind.
10 / 17
7: P-Valley - Starz
7: P-Valley - Starz
P-Valley really hit its stride in Season 2. The pandemic led the crew at The Pynk to regroup, delivering new stories and motivations for everyone. If you still think this is just a show about strippers, you need to look beyond its unconventional setting to the empowering cast and characters.
11 / 17
6: 61st Street - AMC+/ALLBLK
6: 61st Street - AMC+/ALLBLK
61st Street is so good, it’s hard to watch. The case of a young Black man battling an unfair criminal justice system is too real. Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole are breathtaking, so it’s absolutely worth getting past the discomfort of such a familiar story.
12 / 17
5: Queen Sugar - OWN
5: Queen Sugar - OWN
It’s so rare to find a series that runs for seven seasons and doesn’t dip in quality but that’s exactly what Queen Sugar did. In its final episodes, we were once again treated to a masterclass of performances from its talented cast and a subtle, experienced hand to guide us from creator/director Ava DuVernay.
13 / 17
4: The Wonder Years - ABC
4: The Wonder Years - ABC
As we learned toward the end of Season 1, The Wonder Years isn’t actually a reboot of the ‘80s original, it takes place in the same universe. It turns out Bruce was close friends with Winnie Cooper’s brother Brian. While the Black community’s struggles in the ‘60s are always present, it explores the same universal coming-of-age moments with the beauty and emotional weight of the original. That being said, The Wonder Years has also established its own clever, entertaining undeniably Black story.
14 / 17
3: Andor - Disney+
3: Andor - Disney+
This is the best Star Wars has been in years. There’s no beating around the bush, Cassian Andor’s fight against the power and authoritarianism of the Empire is parallel to the battles we are currently fighting against those who support fascism. When Maarva confesses she wished she’d fought back sooner and urges the people of Ferrix to fight the Empire, don’t tell me you didn’t feel that call to action. Yes, it’s a galaxy far, far away, but it’s also Florida, Texas and Washington DC.
15 / 17
2: Abbott Elementary - ABC
2: Abbott Elementary - ABC
The fact that Abbott Elementary got funnier and more popular in its second season just goes to show how relatable the workplace comedy is. It also doesn’t hurt that it has one of the strongest casts on TV. They’re basically the Dream Team of comedy.
16 / 17
1: The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey - AppleTV+
1: The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey - AppleTV+
Samuel L. Jackson gives what may be the best performance of his career in this devastating limited series, which follows a man with dementia as he desperately tries to stay present long enough to settle his affairs. It’s an emotional roller coaster that you want to get off of because it’s heartbreaking, but it’s also so captivating you need to stay until the end.
17 / 17