3: Andor - Disney+

Maarva Andor’s EPIC Funeral Speech Scene - Star Wars | Andor

This is the best Star Wars has been in years. There’s no beating around the bush, Cassian Andor’s fight against the power and authoritarianism of the Empire is parallel to the battles we are currently fighting against those who support fascism. When Maarva confesses she wished she’d fought back sooner and urges the people of Ferrix to fight the Empire, don’t tell me you didn’t feel that call to action. Yes, it’s a galaxy far, far away, but it’s also Florida, Texas and Washington DC.