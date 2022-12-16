“Walking in My Joy: In These Streets” by Jennifer Lewis

“Walking in My Joy” is like a conversation with your favorite auntie. Actress and activist Jennifer Lewis’ witty sense of humor comes through in this collection of stories from her travels that are almost too fascinating to be true. She even manages to put a hilarious spin on fainting at an Obama holiday party! Throughout the book, the fierce mental health advocate encourages readers to continue to love on themselves and walk in their joy.

