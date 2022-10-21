Static Shock

When 14-year-old Virgil Hawkins is caught in a chemical accident, he gains the ability to control and generate electricity. He uses his powers as the superhero Static, balancing his teenage life with his hero duties. Premiering in September 2000 as part of the classic Kids’ WB lineup, the show remains popular because it was able to authentically blend real world issues into Static’s comic book world. And Virgil is just a likable character who fans want to root for.



Static Shock is available on HBO Max.