“Gift Black This Holiday,” urges the The Fifteen Percent Pledge, which has changed the way major retailers respond to Black-owned businesses by compelling them to allocate at least 15 percent of their product offerings to Black-owned brands and vendors, to reflect our demographics in the United States. Created by Brother Vellies founder Aurora James, the initiative has had tremendous success, garnering commitments from Sephora, Gap and a growing list of other household names.

This season, the Pledge asks that we follow suit, launching a Black-owned holiday gift guide to encourage us to commit 15 percent of our gift purchases to Black-owned brands—but we think we can do much better than that. In fact, Aurora and her team picked 164 super-special items for this list across a wide range of price points in eight categories—including beauty, food & drink, home & tech and stocking stuffers—and we chose our favorite 15. Frankly, it was pretty hard to narrow down, but this is what we’re hoping to give and get gifted this year; you can check out the list in its entirety at The Fifteen Percent Pledge.