Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross' Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!

When it comes to living a luxe life, no one does it better than rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross. Whether on social media or in his videos, he loves showing off his jaw-dropping collection of cars and jewelry. But his best game isn’t even on the ground. Ross recently sat down with the folks at Haute Living to give them a tour of his private plane for their first cover issue of Haute Jets.

“The same way I sit on my jet now, before I get into anything else, I say a prayer and then, now, let’s focus. How can we take it to the next level? I’m continuing to manifest those same vibes,” he said.

Without a doubt, Rick Ross is always “Hustlin’.” Let’s take a look at his plane, his cars and his private seaside estate.