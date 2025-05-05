The Roots' Black Thought On Befriending Questlove & Classmates Boyz II Men & Others In New Memoir
Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross' Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!

Culture

Whether he's on land, on sea or in the air, rapper Rick Ross has plenty of "Champagne Moments."

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: Instagram

When it comes to living a luxe life, no one does it better than rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross. Whether on social media or in his videos, he loves showing off his jaw-dropping collection of cars and jewelry. But his best game isn’t even on the ground. Ross recently sat down with the folks at Haute Living to give them a tour of his private plane for their first cover issue of Haute Jets.

“The same way I sit on my jet now, before I get into anything else, I say a prayer and then, now, let’s focus. How can we take it to the next level? I’m continuing to manifest those same vibes,” he said.

Without a doubt, Rick Ross is always “Hustlin’.” Let’s take a look at his plane, his cars and his private seaside estate.

Jet Setting

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Photo: Haute Living/Nick Garcia

Ross loves luxury, so of course, he has to have a private plane. He showed off his Gulfstream G550 to the folks at Haute Living, which he keeps at a private hangar at the Opa Locka airport, just over 10 miles from downtown Miami.

“I grew up riding by Opa Locka Airport my whole life. So, when I pull up here now, it’s most definitely [a wild feeling],” he said.

Ross’ plane is unmistakable because it’s branded with his name and the Maybach Music logo.

“No, this is not a wrap. I had it painted. This is a custom, half-a-million-dollar paint job,” he said.

Lots of Room to Relax

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: Instagram

If you’re flying with Rick Ross, you don’t have to worry about getting stuck in a middle seat. The inside of the plane has plenty of room for guests to relax – and cuddle up with their personal Rick Ross pillow.

So Fly

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Photo: Haute Living/Nick Garcia

We bet the inflight service includes more than just pretzels. There has to be plenty of his Belaire Luxe Champagne on board.

A Place to Hang

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Photo: Haute Living/Nick Garcia

Ross’ private hangar not only has room for his plane, it’s also where he keeps some of the cars he collects. But one of the coolest features of the space is the custom bulletproof wine cellar.

“On one side of the glass, it’s temperature controlled. The other side is like a more natural vibe, room temp. So, it’s just a funny concoction he made me,” Ross told Haute Living. “It cost a pretty penny. It is bulletproof. Wine, I don’t need it bulletproof, but he put it on the list.”

A Crazy Car Collection

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: YouTube

The cars that aren’t in the hangar can be found on the driveway of his home. Ross told Haute Living that his love affair with cars started when he was a teen working at a Miami car wash.

A Crazy Car Collection

Rick Ross’ collection of wheels includes over 100 cars. In addition to his classic rides, he has lots of sports cars that almost look too beautiful to drive.

Star Island Home

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: YouTube

Rick Ross’ music and business ventures take him all over the world. But when he has downtime, he likes to relax at his home on Star Island, a 55-acre private island in Florida’s Biscayne Bay that has 24-hour security and can only be accessed by one bridge that connects the island to MacArthur Causeway – unless you have a boat.

Crazy Curb Appeal

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: YouTube

Ross paid more than $35 million for his Star Island escape. Before you step foot inside, guests will be impressed by the According to Robb Report, the private two-story mansion has over 12,000 square feet of space.

Spacious Bedrooms

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: Instagram

This is the master bedroom, one of six spacious sleeping areas in the home. Among the stunning features are a tray ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

Spa-Like Bathrooms

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: YouTube

The home also has nine bathrooms, including this spa-like space in the primary suite with a tub that’s just made for relaxing.

Bay Views

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the best views around comes from Ross’ outdoor pool and terrace space which overlooks Biscayne Bay.

Yacht Life

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: Instagram

You can’t live on the water and not have a boat. So because Ross has never been one to settle for less than the best, he makes his way through the water in this 63-foot Lamborghini yacht worth over $6 million.

Insane Chain

Always repping his Maybach Music Group, Ross’ serious jewelry collection includes this crazy Cuban link chain with a blinged-out logo.

His Bracelets Have Lives of Their Own

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Rick Ross&#39; Private Jet, Massive Mansion, Crazy Car Collection, and More!
Screenshot: Instagram

Ross’ jewelry collection also includes blinged-out bracelets he says have their own unique personalities.

“My bracelets live a life of they own,” he said in a January 2025 Instagram post. “I named ‘em all.”

