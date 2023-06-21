Advertisement

@naturally.nish is an NYC based beauty with nearly 63,000 TikTok followers who flock to her page to find out her skin care and natural hair product favorites.

oyin_kaz

@oyin_kaz is a Canadian influencer who is all about beauty. We’re obsessed with her video of hygiene essentials that are less than $15.

Taskyourself

With over 182,000 followers, @taskyourself is gorgeously gray. If you haven’t watched one of her hair styling videos, you’re seriously missing out.

samiraabelle

Before you pick out your next perfume, be sure to check out @samiraabelle’s picks for scents that are safe blind buys.

aminaplease

There’s a reason why @aminaplease has over 120,000 followers on TikTok. Her bikini area routine video is a master class on how to get smooth skin for the summer.

uniquelytyana

@uniquelytyana tries makeup so we don’t have to. And over 1.4 million people live for her videos that are just as entertaining as they are informative.

_skincarewithroyce

It’s not easy to juggle a career as an influencer with a college course load, but @_skincarewithroyce does it flawlessly. Over 110,000 TikTok followers faithfully watch his product reviews and skin care routine videos.

torilatise

@torilatise calls herself the Beauty Tip Auntie. And when you try out her amazing beauty hacks like using a damp powder puff to blend out your concealer, you will too.

avonnasunshine

@avonnasunshine is a Dallas content creator who is all about making beauty make sense. That’s why her page is full of easy-to-follow tutorials on how to beat your face to perfection. If you don’t know where to start, check out her #barbiemakeup tutorial.

kyranikole2

@kyranikole2's passion for beauty comes through in every video. Whether she’s trying out lashes or tinting her brows, you can tell she’s having a great time in the process.

eggsyolkedeggs

You haven’t seen creative makeup until you’ve checked out @eggsyolkedeggs.

Octaviab__

Beauty and skin care is a serious matter for influencer @Octaviab_. Her page is one of our favorite places for product recs and routines.

swaggy_mo_

With nearly 35,000 followers on TikTok, @swaggy_mo_ (aka Mohamet) is out here representing for the fellas. From skin care tips to suggestions on fly fashion on a budget, he’s helping guys look and feel their best.

Tomiwa Rodia

Once you watch one of @tomiwarodia’s makeup tutorial videos, you won’t be able to stop. Over 22,000 viewers watched this stunning full face demo.

