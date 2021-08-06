We have another week of Black excellence in Hollywood to dish about and this week, y’all have to make way for a queen.

Black folks often love to quote “Eat the cake, Anna Mae” (shout-out to the character name callback in her new movie Gunpowder Milkshake) when it comes to What’s Love Got to Do With It star Angela Bassett. In real life...the actress absolutely gets to have her cake and eat it, too. The flavor? Cold-hard cash, baby!

According to Deadline, Bassett will become the highest-paid Black actress on TV, following the ratings success (and fifth season renewal) of her Fox show, 911. Check the numbers...she’ll make upwards of $450,000 an episode! Get it, queen!