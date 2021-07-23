Role Call: Lester Holt Is the 'Anchor for America' for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More

We’re back with another riveting roundup of entertainment news! We’re still on a will-they-or-won’t-they rollercoaster when it comes to the Tokyo Olympics—especially since the head of the organization didn’t rule out a possible cancellation amid the rising COVID-19 variant cases—but we do have room to go up for Black journalism in connection with Olympic promo.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has kicked off its Olympic coverage marketing campaign with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt titled, “The Anchor for America.”

The promo spot states a theme of “when we need dialogue over drama,” signaling Holt as a calming “anchor” to lead the contentious conversations surrounding the uprising following George Floyd’s murder, debates around COVID-19 vaccinations and more.

On a lighter note, John Legend joined Keith Urban and Angélique Kidjo for a rendition of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Imagine” during the opening ceremony. And while she’ll be repping Japan during the Games, one of our stateside faves Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic torch in Tokyo on Friday, writing on Instagram:

Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life. I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness ❤️ love you guys thank you.

American s can view the Olympics opening ceremony on NBC tonight at 7:30 ET and again overnight , so it looks like things are going as scheduled...for now.