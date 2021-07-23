Role Call: Lester Holt Is the 'Anchor for America' for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More

Role Call

Role Call: Lester Holt Is the 'Anchor for America' for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More

NBC promotes the Tokyo Olympics with Lester Holt at its helm; Carmelo Anthony has a new podcast; Dr. Dre's son is stepping into his first role

By
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Shanelle Genai
and Bella Morais
Alerts
Image for article titled Role Call: Lester Holt Is the &#39;Anchor for America&#39; for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More
Screenshot: NBC News / YouTube

We’re back with another riveting roundup of entertainment news! We’re still on a will-they-or-won’t-they rollercoaster when it comes to the Tokyo Olympics—especially since the head of the organization didn’t rule out a possible cancellation amid the rising COVID-19 variant cases—but we do have room to go up for Black journalism in connection with Olympic promo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has kicked off its Olympic coverage marketing campaign with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt titled, “The Anchor for America.”

The promo spot states a theme of “when we need dialogue over drama,” signaling Holt as a calming “anchor” to lead the contentious conversations surrounding the uprising following George Floyd’s murder, debates around COVID-19 vaccinations and more.

On a lighter note, John Legend joined Keith Urban and Angélique Kidjo for a rendition of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Imagine” during the opening ceremony. And while she’ll be repping Japan during the Games, one of our stateside faves Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic torch in Tokyo on Friday, writing on Instagram:

Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life. I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness ❤️ love you guys thank you.

Americans can view the Olympics opening ceremony on NBC tonight at 7:30 ET and again overnight, so it looks like things are going as scheduled...for now.

Advertisement

2 / 11

Malcolm X to Get the TV Treatment in New Series Spearheaded by His Daughter Ilyasah Shabazz

Malcolm X to Get the TV Treatment in New Series Spearheaded by His Daughter Ilyasah Shabazz

Malcolm X (1925 - 1965), black American Muslim leader, arriving at Heathrow Airport en route to Egypt to attend a meeting of the Organization of African Unity, London, July 9, 1964.
Malcolm X (1925 - 1965), black American Muslim leader, arriving at Heathrow Airport en route to Egypt to attend a meeting of the Organization of African Unity, London, July 9, 1964.
Photo: Terry Disney (Getty Images)

The life and legacy of Malcolm X will be coming to a small screen near us soon. According to Variety, Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz will help bring the new series to life along with Sony Pictures Television’s Tri-Star. Executive produced by Shabazz, the upcoming show will be based on two books written about the civil rights icon, X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X, both of which were co-written by Shabazz as well. The first novel takes a look at Malcolm’s life from his childhood up until his imprisonment at age twenty while the latter focuses on his time in prison, joining the Nation of Islam and ultimately emerging from incarceration as Malcolm X.

Advertisement

3 / 11

Charlamagne Tha God to Bring Tha God’s Honest Truth to the Late Night Scene

Charlamagne Tha God to Bring Tha God’s Honest Truth to the Late Night Scene

Image for article titled Role Call: Lester Holt Is the &#39;Anchor for America&#39; for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More
Photo: Larry French/Getty Images for IMPACT Strategies and D&P Creative Strategies (Getty Images)

Radio host and author Charlamgne Tha God will be switching from The Breakfast Club to the late night crew soon. Variety reports that ViacomCBS has given a series order to the half-hour weekly show titled, Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey. Executive produced by The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert, Tha God’s Honest Truth will be formatted around Charlamagne’s “culturally fluent takes on social issues” as well as sketches, interviews and various “social experiments.”

“This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” Charlamagne said in a statement. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosign in the late-night space and he wouldn’t co-sign no bullshit! We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!”

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey will premiere Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET only on Comedy Central.

Advertisement

4 / 11

Carmelo Anthony Debuts New Podcast What’s in Your Glass? With Oscar-nominated Director Shaka King

Carmelo Anthony Debuts New Podcast What’s in Your Glass? With Oscar-nominated Director Shaka King

Image for article titled Role Call: Lester Holt Is the &#39;Anchor for America&#39; for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More
Photo: Courtesy of JonesWorks Company

NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is getting into his wine connoisseur and conversation bag! According to a press release sent to The Root, the Portland Trailblazers power forward is showing off both those skills in a new podcast titled, What’s In Your Glass, slated to host a myriad of intimate conversations from a variety of thought leaders and guests across sports, wine, business, entertainment, music, politics arenas. The debut episode features Academy Award-nominated director Shaka King in conversation with Anthony where they discussed King’s creative process in filmmaking and how the cultural force that is Judas and the Black Messiah came to be. Episodes of What’s In Your Glass drops every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts. If you prefer a visual medium, you can also catch the video versions of the episodes on YouTube.

Advertisement

5 / 11

HBO Max Is Bringing You a Bit of Soul—Mr. Soul, That Is

HBO Max Is Bringing You a Bit of Soul—Mr. Soul, That Is

Image for article titled Role Call: Lester Holt Is the &#39;Anchor for America&#39; for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More
Image: Mr. Soul!/HBO Max

So, we already featured the trailer last year and if you were counting down the days until you can watch Mr. Soul! in your own home, you’re in luck! The award-winning and critically acclaimed documentary will be launching on HBO Max on Aug. 1.

As a reminder or in case you missed it, Mr. Soul!, directed by Melissa Haizlip, chronicles her uncle Ellis Haizlip, host of the first national Black variety show which was aptly named Soul! and aired on PBS. The film features greats such as Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Nikki Giovanni, James Baldwin, Cicely Tyson, Harry Belafonte, Muhammad Ali, The Last Poets, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sidney Poitier, Mavis Staples, Black Ivory, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, Maya Angelou, Billy Preston, Toni Morrison, Bill Withers, Sonia Sanchez, Wilson Pickett, Kool & the Gang, Roberta Flack, Kathleen Cleaver, Amiri Baraka, Carmen de Lavallade, George Faison, Melba Moore, Max Roach, and even a 16-year-old Arsenio Hall. Black History, personified.

Advertisement

6 / 11

Production Halted on Season 2 of Bridgerton... Again

Production Halted on Season 2 of Bridgerton... Again

Image for article titled Role Call: Lester Holt Is the &#39;Anchor for America&#39; for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More
Screenshot: YouTube (Netflix Official Trailer)

From the Olympics to the cobblestone streets of the ‘ton, COVID is spreading… again. According to Deadline, production halted on Netflix’s season 2 of Bridgerton due to a crew member testing positive last week and less than a week later, the shooting was shut down again due to a second positive test result. At this time, Netflix has called for an indefinite pause on the production while the streaming company and producers at Shondaland figure out the safest and most effective steps as the Delta variant is rapidly making its way across the UK.

At this time, Netflix declined to say whether the infected person was a cast or crew member, however, the “individual is now isolating.”

Advertisement

7 / 11

Albert Hugues to Direct Two Episodes and Executive Produce the John Wick Prequel Installments

Albert Hugues to Direct Two Episodes and Executive Produce the John Wick Prequel Installments

Image for article titled Role Call: Lester Holt Is the &#39;Anchor for America&#39; for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More
Photo: Henry S. Dziekan III (Getty Images)

Albert Hughes, co-director of Menace II Society and The Book of Eli, has been tapped by Lionsgate and Starz to direct two out of the three John Wick prequel episodes. According to Hollywood Reporter, The three-part installment titled The Continental features a three-night event from Lionsgate and Starz. The episodes are each slated to have a 90-minute run time and a budget of 20 million dollars. The three-night series follows the events taking place at the Continental, the unique assassin’s hotel in John Wick following some recognizable characters and a few viewers have never seen before. While Hughes will be directing the first and third episodes, an announcement has not been made about who will be directing the second.

Advertisement

8 / 11

Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones Are Hitting the Stage

Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones Are Hitting the Stage

Image for article titled Role Call: Lester Holt Is the &#39;Anchor for America&#39; for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More
Photo: Rachel Luna, Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Pulitzer prize-winning Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s will be produced by Second Stage Production and hitting Broadway stage this fall—and stars Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones in the upcoming adaptation. According to Variety, Clyde’s, will debut at Second Stage Theater’s Broadway home The Hayes Theater on November 22. The play depicts a group of formerly incarcerated people working in a truck stop sandwich shop under the scrutinizing gaze of Clyde (played by Aduba) as they try to create the perfect sandwich.

In addition to Clyde’s, Nottage is working on writing the book for the Michael Jackson musical MJ and is creating an opera adaptation to her play Intimate Apparel, which will soon be resuming its performances at Lincoln Center’ Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Advertisement

9 / 11

CBC/BET+’s The Porter Is Gaining a New Passenger

CBC/BET+’s The Porter Is Gaining a New Passenger

Image for article titled Role Call: Lester Holt Is the &#39;Anchor for America&#39; for the Tokyo Olympics, a New Series on Malcolm X and More
Photo: Phillip Faraone

Alfre Woodard has landed a recurring role on CBC/BET+’s upcoming period television series, The Porter, as Fay–head of the local brothel in St. Antoine, Montreal. The Porter follows two different train porters as they both fight for freedom and the liberation of Black people, but in very different ways, set in St. Antoine, Montreal and Chicago, Illinois. Woodard’s character Fay is reportedly well known and very expressive about living her life the way she wants to. “She’s sexy, direct and takes great pride in living life on her own terms,” says Deadline.

Advertisement

10 / 11

Curtis Young—Son of the Iconic Dr. Dre—Lands First Major Acting Role

Curtis Young—Son of the Iconic Dr. Dre—Lands First Major Acting Role

Curtis Young is ready to make his own name and is doing it the only way he knows how—by landing both a major acting role and composing original music for the film as well. Young is set to star in Charge it to the Game, according to TMZ ,where he will be portraying the character Kong, an older brother to one of the movie’s four main characters. And who might be playing this younger brother, you ask? None other than Julian Broadus… Snoop Dogg’s son! But wait, there’s more! One of the other friends will be played by Nasir Dean, who just so happens to be the son of Swizz Beats. The film is a coming-of-age story that follows four teenagers as they battle through adolescence and deal with all of the obstacles thrown their way.

There has been no comment on a release date at this time.

  

Advertisement

11 / 11

DISCUSSION