Hot damn ho, here we go again with another Role Call…well, actually the last time for one Tonja Renée Stidhum, whose last day at The Root is today. Yes, she is writing this lede as an assist to Bella Morais and Shanelle Genai and referring to herself in third person.



Anyway, first up is the woman who loses hella sleep...Issa Rae! Her upcoming series Rap Sh*t is currently in production and recently announced additional folks to the cast! According to Deadline, the upcoming series loosely based on the City Girls added Daniel Augustin (Grey’s Anatomy, David Makes Man), Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer), Amandla Jahava (DMZ) and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show, Dating & New York) to the recurring cast.

Per Deadline, Rap Sh*t is “written by Rae and starring Aida Osman and KaMillion. Rap Sh*t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.” Yes, y’all, the show is music-infused TV! It’s like a Role Call/Mic Drop crossover!

And with that, I say goodbye. Enjoy the rest of the slideshow… *mic drop*