A Sweet Find in Sugar Land: Episode 5 Recap | House Hunters | HGTV

Everything you need to know about relationships can be learned from studying House Hunters. I really need HGTV to give me a “Where Are They Now” edition so I can see if those couples I thought would break up, did in fact split.

Law & Order - NBC, Peacock, Multiple Channels

Looks Like We’re Missin’ Something! - Law & Order

The thing about Law & Order is that even when you know who the killer is, once you’re 10 minutes into an episode, you’re in and there’s no turning back. Also, the Briscoe and Green years are the best hands down.

Law & Order: SVU - NBC, Peacock, Multiple Channels

Benson and Fin Can See the Truth Behind the Lies - Law & Order: SVU (Episode Highlight)

Here’s a tip: The bad guy is the seemingly innocent, but totally creepy white guy the cops interviewed in Act I. He’s the friend/cousin/random witness, but he’s also the perpetrator.

Chopped - Food Network, Max

The Craziest Chopped Mystery Basket Ingredients of ALL TIME | Food Network

I love how a show like Chopped instantly turns all of us into world-class chefs. “Come on Robyn, how did you not know those lamb testicles couldn’t be fried in panko!? And for the love of God, you cannot cook risotto in 20 minutes!”

New Amsterdam - Peacock

Sharpe Breaks Down During Her PSA - New Amsterdam

The thing about hospital shows is you become so invested in the life and death situations, you lose all track of time and next thing you know, you’re six episodes in.

Game of Thrones - Max

Game of Thrones Season 6: Episode #10 - Wildfire (HBO)

Yes, the ending was disappointing, but that doesn’t mean we’re still not obsessed with the backstabbing politics and family feuds that drive the Seven Kingdoms. Plus, classic episodes like “Hardhome” and “The Winds of Winter” will always ruin whatever plans we have scheduled.

Dateline - Oxygen, Peacock

A Seemingly Perfect Relationship Takes a Violent Turn | Dateline Highlights | Oxygen

Much like our favorite police shows, true crime turns us into detectives and instantly hooks us into the wild, sordid motives of the criminals.

The Real Housewives - Bravo, Peacock

Marlo Hampton Criticizes Kandi Burruss For Not Sharing Openly | RHOA Sneak Peek (S15 E6) | Bravo

Beverly Hills; New York; Atlanta; Potamac, it really doesn’t matter which version it is, the drama is straight up addicting.

The Golden Girls - Hulu

Rue McClanahan’s Best of Blanche Devereaux | The Golden Girls

When this ridiculous world gets too be too much, there’s something comforting and familiar about hanging out with Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia. Don’t act like you don’t sing along with the theme every time.

House Hunters International - HGTV, Max

10 Best International Views | House Hunters International | HGTV

Let’s be honest. America is a dumpster fire. When we need to dream of a better place, House Hunters International lets us imagine a world where we can pick up and move to Paris, New Zealand or Australia. Plus, it lets us know that relationships are just as complicated in other countries.

The Great British Baking Show - Netflix

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 | Official Trailer | Netflix

It doesn’t matter if you’re an expert baker, just average or completely inept. Five minutes into The Great British Baking Show you feel like you absolutely could enter the competition and crush your cake show-stopper depicting your favorite childhood memory. Shoutout to Netflix for giving us a full six seconds to decide whether we’re going to get up and have a life, or sit on the couch for seven more hours.

Bluey - Disney Junior, Disney+

The Pool | Full Episode | Bluey

Sometimes when the kids are watching their shows, you find yourself becoming unexpectedly invested in them. There’s a sweet, entertaining quality to Bluey that makes it more fun than Peppa Pig.

