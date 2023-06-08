You had plans. You were supposed to do housework, run errands, go to the grocery store and renew that subscription. But suddenly there’s a Law & Order marathon on—because there’s one on every day—and your plans are shot. It happens to the best of us. There are some TV shows that we are just powerless to resist. It doesn’t matter that they’re on all the time, or that with streaming we can watch whenever we want. They’ve hooked us and we’re obsessed. Take a few minutes away from that binge and check out the shows we can’t stop watching.
House Hunters - HGTV, Max
Everything you need to know about relationships can be learned from studying House Hunters. I really need HGTV to give me a “Where Are They Now” edition so I can see if those couples I thought would break up, did in fact split.
Law & Order - NBC, Peacock, Multiple Channels
The thing about Law & Order is that even when you know who the killer is, once you’re 10 minutes into an episode, you’re in and there’s no turning back. Also, the Briscoe and Green years are the best hands down.
Law & Order: SVU - NBC, Peacock, Multiple Channels
Here’s a tip: The bad guy is the seemingly innocent, but totally creepy white guy the cops interviewed in Act I. He’s the friend/cousin/random witness, but he’s also the perpetrator.
Chopped - Food Network, Max
I love how a show like Chopped instantly turns all of us into world-class chefs. “Come on Robyn, how did you not know those lamb testicles couldn’t be fried in panko!? And for the love of God, you cannot cook risotto in 20 minutes!”
New Amsterdam - Peacock
The thing about hospital shows is you become so invested in the life and death situations, you lose all track of time and next thing you know, you’re six episodes in.
Game of Thrones - Max
Yes, the ending was disappointing, but that doesn’t mean we’re still not obsessed with the backstabbing politics and family feuds that drive the Seven Kingdoms. Plus, classic episodes like “Hardhome” and “The Winds of Winter” will always ruin whatever plans we have scheduled.
Dateline - Oxygen, Peacock
Much like our favorite police shows, true crime turns us into detectives and instantly hooks us into the wild, sordid motives of the criminals.
The Real Housewives - Bravo, Peacock
Beverly Hills; New York; Atlanta; Potamac, it really doesn’t matter which version it is, the drama is straight up addicting.
The Golden Girls - Hulu
When this ridiculous world gets too be too much, there’s something comforting and familiar about hanging out with Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia. Don’t act like you don’t sing along with the theme every time.
House Hunters International - HGTV, Max
Let’s be honest. America is a dumpster fire. When we need to dream of a better place, House Hunters International lets us imagine a world where we can pick up and move to Paris, New Zealand or Australia. Plus, it lets us know that relationships are just as complicated in other countries.
The Great British Baking Show - Netflix
It doesn’t matter if you’re an expert baker, just average or completely inept. Five minutes into The Great British Baking Show you feel like you absolutely could enter the competition and crush your cake show-stopper depicting your favorite childhood memory. Shoutout to Netflix for giving us a full six seconds to decide whether we’re going to get up and have a life, or sit on the couch for seven more hours.
Bluey - Disney Junior, Disney+
Sometimes when the kids are watching their shows, you find yourself becoming unexpectedly invested in them. There’s a sweet, entertaining quality to Bluey that makes it more fun than Peppa Pig.