Recap: 28 Days of Album Cover Blackness with VSB

Image : Miles Davis “On the Corner” (Columbia Records)

Another year, another Black History Month coming to a close. For the past 28 days, The Root has been celebrating Black Joy and how that looks—whether it’s through art, family, food or music. Panama Jackson, senior editor of Very Smart Brothas, has brought us all the joy through the most iconic and Blackest album covers of our time. Granted, there are probably more than 28 out there, but it would be hard to top this series in all of its Blackness.

A slew of my personal favorites made this list—Miles Davis in particular because Sundays were for jazz in my house and this particular album stayed on “heavy rotation.” On top of that, I’m sure many of them have played on repeat in Black households since they came out. Panama has done us the honor of making this list, to begin with, and I’m just here to put them together so we can look back and think, “ah yes, this is Black joy with some of the most iconic music moments to look back on.”