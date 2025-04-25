15 Black Child Stars From the 90S and 2000s: Where Are They Now?

​The early 2000s marked a golden era for Black child stars on television, with many captivating audiences through their talent and charisma. These young actors not only entertained but also broke barriers, paving the way for greater representation in children’s television. As they’ve matured, their careers have taken diverse paths, with some achieving significant success in Hollywood, music, and activism—while others have chosen different avenues or faced personal challenges.​

So it’s because of that, that we thought we’d take a look at some of the most notable child stars from Disney, Nickelodeon and more, their early roles. From eventual Emmy-winning performances to entrepreneurial ventures, these stars grew up right before our eyes. Just keep reading to see the varied trajectories of some our favorite former child actors!