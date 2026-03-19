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A Peek Inside Lena Horne’s Legendary $1.2 Million New York Home

Iconic actress and activist Lena Horne’s home in Queens is finally under contract to be sold. Let’s take a look inside!

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Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Screenshot: YouTube/EyeWitnessNewsABC7NewYork

It’s been nearly 30 years since Lena Horne left this Earth, but her influence is still being felt and honored today. Her iconic home in St. Albans, Queens, New York, is still filled with tributes to the classic artist, actress and activist who used to live and breathe in those same hallways.

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So when we heard the home was under contract, finalizing the sale paperwork after hitting the market at the beginning of this year, we felt it fitting to take a look at what some awesome homeowners would be getting into.

Keep reading for a look inside this legendary home!

Who Was Lena Horne?

American actress and singer Lena Horne (1917-2010) attends a fundraiser for the Actors Studio in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, circa 1955. (Photo by Ed Feingersh/Pix/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

If you somehow missed it during history class, allow us to give you a quick rundown on exactly who Lena Horne was. She wasn’t just a glamorous Hollywood star—she was that girl before “that girl” was even a thing. A singer, actress, and all-around icon, she broke through in Hollywood with films like “Cabin in the Sky” and “Stormy Weather,” where her performance of the latter title song basically cemented her legendary status.

But make no mistake: Horne’s impact went way beyond entertainment. At a time when segregation was the norm, she refused to play stereotypical roles and used her platform to fight racism, often working alongside civil rights leaders and even performing for integrated audiences during WWII. She mattered then, and she still matters now, thanks to her contributions, which helped define what it meant to be a Black woman in the spotlight—elegant, outspoken, and absolutely unwilling to shrink.

Outside View

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

According to Eyewitness News ABC7NY, Horne lived in her St. Albans, Queens, New York home from 1946 to 1962. Two other families lived there after she moved on, but it hasn’t been on the market in a while. Or, at least that was the case until earlier this year when it was listed for $1.2 million. The 2,287-square-foot home, which boasts six bedrooms and two and a half baths, was sold in March.

Front Curb Appeal

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

Can you imagine walking up the steps into this iconic home? Wow, just wow!

Original Windows

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

Many of the homes original details are still around today, which means the original flair that attracted folks to the home is still there!

Bedroom 1

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

One bedroom boasts natural lighting and a spacious area to move around and sleep comfortably at the end of the day!

Living Area

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

The living room area boasts plenty of natural light and a roomy space for entertaining friends and family. But only if they’re welcome and can handle being in the former home of an icon!

Original Staircase

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

The banisters on this home are still all original, even though the current seller admitted to making some renovations throughout other parts of the house. Can you imagine walking up the same steps as Horne on a daily basis? Wow!

Odes to Lena Horne Throughout

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

When you first enter the living area, you’re greeted by images of Horne from her heyday, a sweet touch to honor the iconic figure who once called the place home.

More Odes to Lena Horne

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

It’s impossible to be in Horne’s home and not see images and tributes to her presence. And rightfully so as the abode is a piece of history all on its own.

Lena Horne’s Vintage Credenza

Screenshot: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

Only two families have lived in Horne’s home since she left. When she sold it to the Robinson family in 1962, she left behind the credenza pictured above as a keepsake.

About the Neighborhood

American actress and singer Lena Horne (1917 – 2010) on board a ship, UK, 4th April 1964. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

St. Albans was once known as the “African-American gold coast” due to the number of Black entertainers, musicians and socially affluent folks who lived there, according to Untapped New York. Horne was also one of the first Black women to own a home in that area, per the New York Post.

Lena Horne’s Impressive Neighbors

Photo: Bettman Collection

As mentioned by ABC7 and The New York Post, some of Horne’s famous neighbors included famed boxer Joe Louis, baseball great Jackie Robinson, Count Basie and Ella Fitzgerald, who all lived in the area.

Lena Horne’s Legacy

Lena Horne, prominent singer of jazz who is also an actress, poses in a sequined gown.

Though Horne passed away in 2010, her legacy is still felt. She opened doors in Hollywood and the music industry for Black women who refused to be boxed in, setting a standard that echoes in more than a handful of today’s stars who demand both respect and range. And in a world that still tried Black people on a regular basis, Horne’s insistence on dignity, visibility, and using her voice feels less like history and more like a blueprint for how we all should continue to move.

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