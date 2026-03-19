Pioneering Black Women Who Made Hip‑Hop What it is Today

US rapper Sharon Green aka MC Sha-Rock performs with US DJ and producer Grandmaster Flash during the 50 years of Hip-Hop Grandmaster Flash and friends “Birth of a Culture: The Four Elements Block Party” at Capital One City Parks Foundation Summer Stage on August 4, 2023 in New York. As a teenager Grandmaster Flash began pioneering the turntable-as-instrument, playing the now iconic Bronx block parties that gave birth to hip-hop and revolutionized music. Tonight, he was back home, commemorating 50 years of the genre with a performance that had New Yorkers born in the mid-20th century reliving their youth — and hip-hop’s. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The success of hip-hop is rooted in pioneers doing the work without seeing it as work. Hip-hop is often viewed as a man’s world, but there are plenty of women who have held it down, helping it grow into the worldwide phenomenon it is today.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’ve rounded up just a few of the women who sacrificed and used their talents to help the genre grow into a billion-dollar industry. They set the tone for all who continue to enjoy the genre today.

Sylvia Robinson

NEW YORK – MAY 1983: Guitarist, Singer and producer Sylvia Robinson poses for a portrait at home in May 1983 in New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Sylvia Robinson, a singer, songwriter, and music producer before turning her sights to business, founded Sugar Hill Records and became the “mother of hip-hop.” Sugar Hill Records produced and released the first commercial hip-hop hit by the group Sugar Hill Gang, the infectious “Rapper’s Delight,” setting the music industry up for an unexpected genre that would rule the music world for decades after its release.

Cindy Campbell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Cindy Campbell and DJ Kool Herc attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Kool Herc is known as the “Godfather of Hip-Hop” because he DJed a party in the Bronx, setting the stage for the very first hip-hop party in 1973. However, it was his sister, Cindy Campbell, who actually promoted that party where her brother was spinning, giving her recognition as the “First Lady of Hip-Hop.”

Queen Lisa Lee

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 04: Queen Lisa Lee attends the National Hip Hop Museum Induction Ceremony at Recording Industry Association Of America on April 04, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Without Queen Lisa Lee, we may never have such hip-hop luminaries as Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Cardi B and Ice Spice. This Bronx-born emcee was the only female in Afrika Bambaata’s Soul Sonic Force and was one of the first women not only to write her own lyrics but also to command a crowd just as well as her male counterparts. She was even featured in the hip-hop movie, “Wild Style.”

MC Sha-Rock

US rapper Sharon Green aka MC Sha-Rock performs with US DJ and producer Grandmaster Flash during the 50 years of Hip-Hop Grandmaster Flash and friends “Birth of a Culture: The Four Elements Block Party” at Capital One City Parks Foundation Summer Stage on August 4, 2023 in New York. As a teenager Grandmaster Flash began pioneering the turntable-as-instrument, playing the now iconic Bronx block parties that gave birth to hip-hop and revolutionized music. Tonight, he was back home, commemorating 50 years of the genre with a performance that had New Yorkers born in the mid-20th century reliving their youth — and hip-hop’s. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As hip-hop was commercializing, with the Sugar Hill Gang hitting the studio and signing to a record label, many other emcees were trying to pursue the same dreams. Yet, MC Sha-Rock beat most of them to become the very first woman to be recorded on vinyl. She was also one of the first female emcees to be part of a group as the only female in the collective of rappers known as Funky 4 + 1, Sha-Rock being the 1.

Mercedes Ladies

ATLANTA – OCTOBER 02: Mercedes Ladies attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2010 at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 2, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Two decades before Missy Elliot, Da Brat, Left Eye, and Angie Martinez appeared on a song with Lil Kim for her “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix-1997),” there was an all-female crew from the Bronx doing it just like the boys. The Mercedes Ladies, who formed around 1976, were a group of DJs and emcees who did their thing to represent the ladies in hip-hop. The collective featured DJ Baby D, DJ RD Smiley, and MCs Sheri Sher, Zina-Zee, Eve-a-Def, and several others, becoming the first all-women hip-hop collective.

Lady B

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 25: Radio DJ Lady B is seen arriving to “Based on a True Story” album discussion with Will Smith and hosted by Sway and Heather B for SiriusXM at Hard Rock Cafe on March 25, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Lady B is a Philadelphia DJ who was the very first solo female emcee to record a song on vinyl in 1979, the year she began her radio career. The familiar phrase heard throughout hip-hop since its early days is attributed to her record “To the Beat Y’all.” She was one of the few people playing hip-hop outside of New York at a radio station before the culture took over the airwaves.

Sylvia Rhone

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Sylvia Rhone attends She Is The Music’s Sharing The Spotlight at Delilah on February 18, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Sylvia Rhone is the first Black woman to lead a major label, becoming Chairman & CEO of Elektra Records. Although Elektra wasn’t a hip-hop label, many successful rap acts fell under her tutelage. She has been a major player in getting hip-hop artists heard and seen through her work. Her reign still continues as the President of Epic Records.

Queen Latifah

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Queen Latifah attends the TIME Women of the Year Gala 2026 at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TIME)

Dana Owens chose the right moniker when she gave herself the title of Queen Latifah. Not only has she been a successful recording artist and actress, but she has also proven her business acumen, having led successful companies under her Flavor Unit Brand. The queen is an entrepreneur, but she has also proven that her success is beyond her talent by becoming the first hip-hop artist to be nominated for an Oscar, keeping that crown straight on her head.

MC Lyte

MC Lyte at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Brooklyn emcee MC Lyte was slaying the mic from an early age, and with the tenacity of a worker bee, she used her music and lyricism to become the first solo female rapper to release a solo album, setting the stage for every female rapper after her to do the same. In addition to leading a management company, DJ gigs, and acting roles, she became the first female hip-hop artist to serve as Chair of the Grammy Foundation.

Salt-N-Pepa

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Sandra Denton aka Pepa, DJ Spinderella and Cheryl James aka Salt of Salt-N-Pepa, winners of the Hall of Fame award,” pose in the press room during the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

These three women from New York City set the world ablaze when they came out lyrically swinging on Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, dropping their first single, “The Showstopper,” letting people know they could go toe-to-toe with the boys in the arena of emceeing. That start gave them a moment that led to Salt, Pepa, and DJ Spinderella becoming the first female rap group to go platinum, and they are still going strong.

Missy Elliot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Missy Elliott speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF)

An innovator does not even describe Missy “Misdeameanor” Elliot with her diversity in talents between songwriting, singing, rapping, and the visuals attributed to her in her videos, along with selling a whole lot of records; it only made sense that she was the very first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Roxanne Shante

US rapper Roxanne Shante receives a 2025 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award during the Grammy Special Merit Awards at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images)

Who knew that a 14-year-old girl could defeat everyone in a rap battle, including boys, in Queensbridge? When Roxanne Shante started making a name for herself on the street for her rapping prowess and caught the attention of producer Marley Marl, she did something no one expected. She started a rap beef (after releasing Roxanne’s Revenge) that spawned over 100 “response” records from just about anyone with access to a microphone, setting the tone for artists “beefing” on record, which continues today.

JJ Fad

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: (L-R) MC J.B, Baby D, and Sassy C of J.J. Fad perform during V101 Heart of Hip Hop Holiday Jam at Golden 1 Center on December 11, 2021 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

When MC J.B., Baby D, and Sassy C were rapping on the song “Supersonic,” not only were they setting the tone for female groups to be heard and sell records, but they were also letting the world know that female emcees are here to stay. The success of the song, recorded and produced for Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records, led the group to be the very first all-female rap group to be nominated for a Grammy (Best Rap Performance), while also making enough money to finance N.W.A.