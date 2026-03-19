Brandy Speaks Out After Ray J Goes Off on These Popular Rappers Over Dating Rumors

Despite Ray J allegedly battling a life-threatening illness, he still for damn sure has the time and energy to check people on social media for speaking about his famous big sister.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert

On the “It Is What It Is” podcast, an interview with rappers Cam’ron, Shyne, and Ma$e was supposed to be nostalgic and centered on admiration for Brandy, but things reportedly got messy when they started talking about relationships. In true messy fashion, Cam’ron brings up how both Ma$e and Shyne were both allegedly dating the “Full Moon” singer at the same time.

“What happened with Brandy and everything?” said Cam’ron, putting the two rappers on the spot.

While Shyne compared his relationship with Ma$e to Kobe and Shaq, Shyne had a goal to be Brandy’s “special friend. “We had a mutual friend who was a snitch,” Shyne said, referring to the person who outed their shared interest to one another. Shyne didn’t hold back on his past infatuation, calling Brandy his “dream person” and explaining how his admiration for her grew from watching her videos on MTV and BET.

“As a dream, I’m like man, ‘If she was to know Shyne, I got that,’” Shyne further explained. However, due to oversharing about his movements with the R&B singer, the potential relationship quickly fizzled out.

While Ma$e and Shyne laughed about their alleged relationship over Brandy, Ray J didn’t find the conversation as amusing. Instead of it remaining as nostalgic banter, Brandy’s brother hopped on a live stream to unleash an interesting tirade so salacious and graphic that we can even repeat it.

Ray J GOES OFF and THREATENS Cam’ron, Ma$e & Shyne after they brought up both dating his sister Brandy at the same time 😳💀👀



“I’ll bend y’all 🥷 over and hit it from the back”



“I will not tolerate it and neither will LA, I’m talking blood, crips…” https://t.co/IRm3gBESBi pic.twitter.com/hZXX6lVhuJ — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) March 18, 2026

Referencing the legendary rappers as “The Three Stooges,” he made it very clear that he will not tolerate the disrespect, all while making violent threats towards the artists. After the clip went viral, Shyne came back with a classy, hilarious clapback for Ray J’s live crashout.

If you have been keeping up with all things Ray J, you may have noticed how the Norwood children haven’t been on the best of terms. Just a few months ago, Ray J surprised Brandy during her tour while she was on stage performing her hit record, “Best Friend,” but that reunion felt more like a photo op than a healing moment. We mentioned to you all that Ray J has been battling cardiomyopathy, a life-threatening heart condition that weakens the heart muscle and makes it difficult to pump blood effectively. His health has been so unstable that it’s leaving the public uncertain about whether he is entering his final days.

“Let the record reflect I DID NOT “HIT IT FIRST,” posting a photo of himself, Brandy, and Ray J on Instagram.

With that context in mind, social media was blown away by the tea, and fans began flooding the internet with comments.

“See how they didn’t talk down on her !!!!” one TikTok user posted.

“Brandy had them lined up. 🔥 Her and Shyne would have definitely looked good together, Mase blocked their blessing. 😂🤣” another user chimed in.

With the conversation blowing up on social media, Brandy decided to enter the chat. Taking to her Instagram, she released a statement.

“In the late 90’s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated,’ the singer shared. “Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.” The “Put It Down” singer was not going to allow anyone to share her story, opening it the opportunity to promote her upcoming memoir, “Phases.”

Brandy’s response served a dual purpose: correcting the “dating” rumors and silently distancing herself from her brother’s erratic behavior. By stating she was “not sure why an untrue narrative” was being reshaped, she made it clear that the whole conversation – including Ray J doing too much – needs to be wrapped up.

We heard you, Brandy.