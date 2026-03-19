Don’t Start Your Spring Cleaning Without These Old School Hacks That Will Make Granny Proud

Young black adult spending time at home having fun with cleaning his room and singing while listening music on wireless headphones

The internet is full of hacks for cleaning, but some of them will have you in the emergency room if you’re not careful. We prefer to go old-school, with some sage advice you may have forgotten or missed from the elders who knew how to keep a house in order.

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From how to set the mood to the best products to use, here are some hacks for your spring cleaning efforts that would make Granny proud.

Set Your Playlist

There’s no motivator like music to get into the cleaning mindset. If you grew up in a house where cranking the music up at 8 a.m. on a Saturday was a call to action, you know that chores had to be done before you even thought about having fun with your friends. Bring the tradition back with your own old school playlist and get that cleaning done so you can enjoy the rest of your day.

Clean Your Mirrors and Windows With Vinegar

@shoonnee1 Am I the only one who uses newspaper to clean her mirrors and glasses, instead of a microfibre cloth? ♬ original sound – Shoonnee (WITB)🛄

Streaks be gone with this old-school window hack: Spray your mirrors and windows with equal parts vinegar and water, then wipe with crumpled newspaper. Vinegar is a natural cleanser that can also cut grease and soap scum, so use the mix in your kitchen and shower, and don’t forget your baseboards. For a fresher smell, add a couple of drops of essential oils like lemon or lavender.

Make Your Own Oven Cleaner

Grandma went to the cupboard for her oven cleaning concoction. Try adding lemon juice, dish soap and vinegar to a spray bottle. Make sure you have a scrub brush and a couple of cleaning cloths, then get to work. It may take a couple of rinses, but you’ll end up with a satisfying clean that will make your oven look brand new again. This DIY cleaner can also be used on countertops. Creator @danniidiamond includes an easy recipe in her video.

Clean Your Floors the Right Way

@alyssascleaningcompany Extra information: 1. This is for maintenance mopping. If you have A LOT of build up you may need to hire a floor cleaning company or scrub on your hands & knees 👍🏽 * 2. I know hardwood floors can be controversial… so do whatever you want lol * #howtoclean #moptok #mopping #cleaning #howtomop ♬ Storytelling – Adriel

Your grandma would never take a sopping wet mop to a dirty floor. And don’t even think about mopping around the chairs. If you want floors clean enough to eat off of (but don’t do that), clear the floors, sweep first, then mop. When the floor is dry, vacuum to remove any particles left behind. As @alyssacleaningcompany reminds us, only use products meant for your floor, and don’t forget to mop with the grain to avoid streaks.

Disinfect With Bleach (But Not Like Gran Gran)

We know Gran Gran put bleach in everything, but her cleaning products probably weren’t laced with chemicals that, if mixed with bleach, could send you to the upper room. After you clean a surface, mix bleach with plain water to disinfect surfaces from countertops and sinks to floors and trash cans. The CDC recommends one-third cup of bleach per gallon of room-temperature water. And don’t forget to ventilate the room.

Use a Toothbrush

Don’t toss your old toothbrushes or the ones you get from the dentist — they’re the secret weapon for a deep spring cleaning. Those stiff bristles get into places your sponge and mop never could: sink edges, grout lines, stove knobs and more.

Deodorize Your Carpet With Baking Soda

Carpet traps odors, and the last thing you want is to clean a house and still smell something dank. Ask your aunties if you don’t know — just sprinkle some baking soda on the carpet, let it sit for 30 minutes and vacuum your way to freshness. You can even add a little fragrance if you’re fancy.