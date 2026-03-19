States Seeking Refund for 330,000 Businesses After Billions Lost to Trump’s ‘Illegal’ Tariffs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 20: A press conference by U.S. President Donald Trump on tariffs is displayed on a television as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on February 20, 2026 in New York City. Stocks opened up mixed with the Dow Jones nearly 200 points at opening amid a weak gross domestic product for the fourth quarter. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on a decision against President Donald Trump’s tariffs. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump promised his wave of tariffs would return money back to Americans’ pockets. Instead, an unfavorable verdict from the Supreme Court paired with several states demanding a full refund from Trump could potentially shift the economy… and that’s just the beginning.

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New York and other states have joined an effort demanding payback from the president’s tariffs. We previously told you Trump enacted unprecedented taxes on dozens of countries– namely our allies, China, Mexico and Canada– which sent shockwaves directly back to the U.S. economy. While the economy has been recovering slowly, a new wrench in Trump’s plan came after the Supreme Court ruled his tariffs were illegal last month.

In response, attorneys general in over 15 states penned a letter to Congress this week requesting a refund. In the letter, the AGs outlined what they claim amounts to more than $166 billion collected from 330,000 businesses and people respectively. They argued the money needs to be returned to the people ASAP, with interest and without any court action.

New York Attorney General Letitia James– one of Trump’s fiercest political opponents– co-led the effort calling on Congress. She said, “New Yorkers were charged illegal taxes for months because of this administration’s tariff policy. Now they deserve a refund.” The Democrat added, “These tariffs hurt businesses across our state and raised the cost of groceries, clothes, and other essentials. If this administration won’t do the right thing and give New Yorkers their money back, Congress must step in to get justice for consumers and businesses.”

Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia and Washington are all part of the joint effort.

Economists previously warned grocery prices would increase across virtually every item by up to 30 percent, we told you. But while Americans nation-wide have been feeling the weight of Trump’s tariffs, it’s Black households– who spend a disproportionate amount of their income on consumer goods– who were hit hardest.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones explained why his state is joining the fight. “We want the money that was borne by consumers… back in their pockets,” he told WTOP News. “People are having a hard time making ends meet… That money belongs to them, and we’re using every tool we have to try to get it back.”

The letter specifically demanded Congress set up a concise and uniform process to ensure businesses and consumers actually receive the money coming back to them. It’s now up to the Republican-led Congress to vote on possible refunds.