‘Scandal’ Stars Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn Share Their Sexiest Scenes—But These Are Our Faves!

SCANDAL- “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” – In the wake of a tragedy connected to the White House, Olivia returns as Press Secretary to handle a catastrophic crisis, on “Scandal,” THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6 (10:02-11:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Kelsey McNeal Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) TONY GOLDWYN, KERRY WASHINGTON

Though “Scandal” has been off the air for nearly 10 years now, it hasn’t kept stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn from still reminiscing about their time together on the show. In fact, the two regularly make appearances together, joke with each other and seem to genuinely enjoy teasing fans with their camaraderie.

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So it’s no wonder why when Washington appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast recently, she called up Goldwyn as a dare to chat about their steamiest moments on the show. If you somehow don’t remember, the popular ABC series centered around the forbidden love affair between the powerhouse political fixer Olivia Pope (Washington) and the President Fitzgerald Grant (Goldwyn) and all the complications that come with it.

And while the two leading stars were able to pin down what they felt to be the shows sexiest moments (we’ll get into Goldwyn’s below), Washington explained that the couple visiting their dream house in Vermont was her favorite one. But let’s be real, they had way sexier moments than that, so let’s get into some of our faves from the show!

The White House Closet After Church Baptism

We have to agree with Goldwyn for his pick because sneaking into a hallway tech closet to get your freak on right after helping to baptize your godchild is wild work. Even for TV, this was one of the most egregious acts of lust and desire we’ve seen onscreen in a long time. And to think, this was just season two!

“Kiss Me, You Know You Want To”

The thing about “Olitz” is that they always needed privacy in order to really get into the nitty, gritty of how they felt about each other. But the thing that kept audiences hooked was the way they both tried to fight it at any given moment. Case and point: season four, episode eight. Even when they’re alone in the bunker and you can feel the sexual tension radiating off both of them—the hesitation and apprehension makes this scene that much more palpable.

“I Refuse to Accept Your Resignation”

This brief moment during season three, episode 11 when Olivia tries to resign from working under Fitz has to be included here due to the sheer amount of passion that was felt in their eventual kiss. There was frustration, attraction, desperation, lust—the whole nine! One thing about these two, they’re forbidden love made for some GREAT television.

That Phone Call

In one of the most memorable scenes, Fitz and Olivia turned a regular phone call into verbal sexy time. You think the conversation is going one way and then it evolves into something straight out some smut fiction—without any skin showing. Fair warning: this scene is definitely for the grown and sexy among us so watch at your own risk.

“One Minute”

Now we have to be honest, Goldwyn’s pick of their famous “one minute” moment that took place in season one—the phrase his character uttered when he wanted to just have one moment alone with Washington’s character—may not be physically sexy. But the tension, the longing, the yearning is so thick you could cut it with a knife. If this doesn’t make you feel something, you might need to get checked out.