PageTurners: It's Getting Hot in Here

Blackout, Hell of a Book, The Beauty in Breaking Image : Quill Tree Books, Dutton Books, Riverhead Books

It’s so hot outside that the covers of my paperback books have curled back onto themselves in response the ever-present humidity that is blanketing much of the country.

Luckily for us, this week’s releases happen to be hardcovers.

It’s a true joy when a Tuesday (the official/unofficial release day for books) is riddled with fiction masterpieces because it gives me even more reason to get lost in a world that isn’t over 90 degrees.

Not to say that the nonfiction releases this week aren’t spectacular. British-Nigerian chef Zoe Alakija debuts her first cookbook, Afro Vegan: Family Recipes from a British-Nigerian Kitchen that combines the cuisines from Alakija’s kitchen growing up and puts a plant-based and environmentally conscious twist on the recipes. The Beauty in Breaking, a memoir by ER physician Michele Harper explores her time in the field and the patients who taught her how to love herself again.



The long-awaited and absolutely perfectly timed release of Blackout from some of our favorite authors—Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon—is a young adult novel that chronicles varying forms of Black teen love in the midst of a citywide blackout caused by the heat in New York. And after 10 years of writing it in his head, Jason Mott gives us one hell of a book. No really. His novel, Hell of a Book, follows an author, a young Black boy living in rural America, and The Kid, the author’s supposed imaginary friend who doesn’t have much of an identity.

Needless to say, we’re all overheating, but not to worry, these books are hot too... hot off the press, that is.