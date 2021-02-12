PageTurners: Children's Books Guaranteed to Make Everyone Smile

Take Back the Block, I Affirm Me, The Year I Flew Away Image : Penguin Random House, Running Kids Press, HMH Books

Children’s books have moved from being about bunnies and flowers (though I dig those) to tackling hard-hitting topics such as race, gentrification and gender. Giving children the opportunity to learn and make their own decisions about those hard-hitting topics through books and reading is powerful...especially during Black History Month.

I Affirm Me: The ABCs of Inspiration for Black Kids by Nyasha Williams illustrates the importance of affirmations and loving yourself. Chrystal D. Giles’ Take Back the Block discusses gentrification and the effect it has on communities. And Taye Diggs and Shane Evans are back with another lyrical tale, My Friend! which focuses on how to stay true to yourself while still holding your friends accountable.

Children’s books can make anyone smile—whether you’re the one reading, being read to, or just listening, they are bound to spark joy. Over the last few years, authors and illustrators have been prioritizing making long-standing impressions about change on children through their work and these nine books are no exception.