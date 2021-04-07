PageTurners: Black Magic, in This World and Others

Caul Baby, The Cost of Knowing, A River Called Time Image : HarperCollins, Simon and Schuster, Penguin Random House

Magic. What is it exactly? Some will debate wholeheartedly that the confines of magic exist in fantasy novels and movies and television shows—you know, fictionally. I’m not going to lie; I agree with this, but I think it’s deeper. I think magic can exist within a very real world and still have all the impact, if not more, than a fictional universe. Black folk are magic, through and through, and it’s shown in poetry, science fiction and reimagined timelines this week.

April is National Poetry Month, and what better way to kick off the first Tuesday in April than with some hot new poetry releases? For poets, their chosen medium is a literary device to express and explore emotions rooted deeply in one’s subconscious, attaching them to tangible issues that have affected them in the past, present and future. Adrienne Christian’s third poetry collection, Worn, dives into the connections between pain, joy, love, loss and family and how each is intricately woven together. Rosamond S. King’s second poetry collection All the Rage goes into the rage and violence that surround Black Americans and how they overcome the constant obstacles thrown their way.

Brittney Morris’ long-awaited young adult novel, The Cost of Knowing follows sixteen-year-old Alex Rufus as he races against time and uses an unwelcome set of gifts to fight for his younger brother’s life. And with respect to time, Courttia Newland’s A River Called Time follows another young man aboard “The Ark” set in a parallel timeline where slavery never existed.

Magic. It’s very real and present in this week’s new releases, following each character, person and theme to construct worlds for us to wander.

