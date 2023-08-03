Our Favorite Audiobooks Narrated by Black Voices

Every month, we share our list of books by Black authors we can’t wait to read. But if you just can’t seem to find the time to read them, we forgive you and want to offer you a pretty damn good alternative.



Whether you’re cleaning house, working out or stuck in traffic, audiobooks are a great way to pass the time – and check out some of the titles on the bestseller list. And if the actor and writer’s strikes keep going much longer, you might find yourself running out of options for entertainment.

If you’re not sure where to start, check out a few of our favorite Black books read by Black narrators.

“Nightcrawling” - Written by Leila Mottley, Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt

Lelila Mottley’s “Nightcrawling” was an Oprah’s Book Club pick. And the audio version, read by Joniece Abbott-Pratt is the perfect way to bring this beautifully-written novel to life. The story is told from the perspective of Kiara, a teenager who is struggling to get by in East Oakland, CA after she and her brother have dropped out of high school. Without family, Kiara stumbles into nightcrawling to pay the bills.

“God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons From The Bronx” - Written and Narrated by Desus & Mero

“God-Level Knowledge Darts” is a hilarious guide to life from the Bodega Boys, Desus & Mero. This is one time we’ll recommend the audiobook over the hardcover version. You’ll laugh out loud when you hear these guys explain how you talk to your kids about drugs when you do them.



“Gentleman of Jazz: A Life in Music” Written by Ramsey Lewis and Aaron Cohen, Narrated by Dion Graham

“Gentleman of Jazz” tells the story of acclaimed jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis. Narrated by actor Dion Graham, the audiobook shares Lewis’ journey from a childhood in Chicago’s notorious Cabrini Green housing projects to becoming a GRAMMY award-winning musician with over 80 recorded albums to his name.



“The Hate U Give” - Written by Angie Thomas, Narrated by Bahni Turpin

“The Hate U Give” is a bestselling YA novel and a frequent target of conservative book bans. This ripped from the headlines story follows a teenaged girl who witnesses the death of her unarmed childhood friend at the hands of police. If you haven’t had a chance to dive into the novel, check out the audiobook version, read by acclaimed narrator Bahni Turpin.



If her reading leaves you wanting more (and we’re sure it will), check out her narration of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” and James Baldwin’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

“Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood” Written and Narrated by Trevor Noah

If you’re suffering from Trevor Noah withdrawal, check out the audiobook version of “Born a Crime,” the award-winning memoir from the comedian and former The Daily Show host. The audio version brings the story of his childhood in South Africa during a time when his parent’s interracial relationship was considered a crime to life. Besides, who doesn’t love listening to Trevor’s voice?



“Shuri: A Black Panther Novel: Book 1" - Written by Nic Stone, Narrated by Anika Noni Rose

If you loved actress Anika Noni Rose as the voice of Tiana in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” check out her narration of “Shuri: A Black Panther Novel,” a middle grade novel written by bestselling author Nic Stone. The story follows T’Challa’s little sister as she tries to find out what’s killing the plants the people of Wakanda need to survive.

“Devil in a Blue Dress” Written by Walter Mosley, Narrated by Michael Boatman

Set in 1948 Los Angeles, “Devil in a Blue Dress” is one of renowned crime fiction writer Walter Mosley’s best and the inspiration for the 1995 film starring Denzel Washington. The story follows a Black war veteran whose financial prayers are answered when a white man offers to pay him to help find a missing white woman known to hang out in Black jazz clubs. The gripping audiobook version is narrated by Spin City and The Good Wife actor Michael Boatman.

