There’s nothing I love more on the weekend than a nice deep conditioning treatment for my hair. And while that may not sound like as much fun as a day at the beach or a bottomless brunch, it’s an important part of your hair care routine. Regular deep conditioning can keep your hair looking healthy, repairing damage from breakage and split ends.



Every two weeks, you should apply the deep conditioner of your choice to freshly washed hair from root to tip. Be generous (none of that less is more stuff here!). Then work through the tangles with your favorite detangling comb or brush and let the conditioner sit on your hair for the time suggested on the package instructions. And if you really want to treat yourself, sit under a hood dryer for an even deeper treatment. Then rinse and style as usual.

If you’re looking for a way to show your hair some love, check out some of my favorite deep conditioners.