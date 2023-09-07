NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

In 2019, it was announced that the popular lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret would no longer be putting on its iconic annual fashion show. After years of scandal, diversity changes, and marketing pivots, the brand has reemerged on the fashion show scene with models like Naomi Campbell, Halima Aden, Adut Akech, Yaya DaCosta, and more showing up for the big event Wednesday evening! The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime on September 26. Here are all of the Black celebs that graced the pink carpet!
Naomi Campbell
Iconic model Naomi Campbell wore this mini dress by the creative director of IAMISIGO, Bubu Ogisi.
Alton Mason
Model and actor Alton Mason wore this mustard jumpsuit by Rick Owens with platform boots!
Halima Aden
Model Halima Aden strutted on the pink carpet wearing this leather dress, a black scarf, and brown boots.
Yaya DaCosta
Model and actress Yaya DaCosta was cute and comfy in this legging and fan-design top-set with nude heels to the Victoria’s Secret show!
Naomi Osaka
Mom’s night out! Tennis champ Naomi Osaka is a Victoria’s Secret collaborator, and popped out for her first appearance since giving birth to her baby girl this summer.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat wore this black maxi dress and y2k sunglasses to the Victoria’s Secret show.
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey was styled with this Victoria’s Secret bra, Streets Ahead USA belt to snatch the waist, and Tod’s trench and skirt.
Adut Akech
Model Adut Akech rocked this stunning floral embroidered set to the show!
Nyaueth Riam
This beautiful satin set was worn by model Nyaueth Riam.
Paloma Elsesser
Now this is how you shut down a carpet! Model Paloma Elsesser looked stunning at the Victoria’s Secret show.
Doechii
Rapper and singer Doechii rocked this sexy outfit to the show, where she also performed.
Goyo
Colombian singer Goyo performed at the Victoria’s Secret show and wore this lovely black and white outfit.
Ziwe
TV personality Ziwe turned herself into one of the VS angels!
Maty Fall
Gorgeous IMG model, Maty Hall wore this sequined suit and VS bra underneath to the show.
Akon Adichol
Akon Adichol, IMG model, attended the VS show wearing this all-black outfit.
Elghosa Osagbemwonrhue Osunde
Artist Eloghosa Osunde shut the pink carpet down in this lace and fringe look! Also, we need the blush details!
Monet McMichael
Tiktok and Youtube star Monet McMichael slayed in this greenish-brown dress and silver jewelry to the VS show.
Tayshia Adams
Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams wore this sexy black see-through dress and leather jacket to the show.
Wavy the Creator
Musician, photographer, and designer Wavy the Creator popped out on the pink carpet in this black leather fit.
Bubu Ogisi
Designer Bubu Ogisi gave us some color at the Victoria’s Secret pink carpet! Ogisi wore this funky red and white ensemble.
Ceval Omar
Paris-based model Ceval Omar wore some tulle wings and a mini dress to the pink carpet.
Eniola Olanweraju
Film director Eniola Olanweraju wore this striking gown by Idiol Nupo to the show!
Ciara Miller
Bravo’s Summer House Ciara Miller paired this bedazzled bra with a sparkly see-through skirt.
Akon Changkou
Model Akon Changkou looked like a trophy on the pink carpet!
Aaron Rose Philip
Model Aaron Rose Philip graced the pink carpet in this sexy VS piece!
Femita Ayanbeku
Paralympic athlete Femita Ayanbeku was glowing in this neon two-piece outfit for the Victoria’s Secret show.
Yseult
French singer and model Yseult strutted in this black leather, corseted minidress!