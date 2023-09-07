NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

In 2019, it was announced that the popular lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret would no longer be putting on its iconic annual fashion show. After years of scandal, diversity changes, and marketing pivots, the brand has reemerged on the fashion show scene with models like Naomi Campbell, Halima Aden, Adut Akech, Yaya DaCosta, and more showing up for the big event Wednesday evening! The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime on September 26. Here are all of the Black celebs that graced the pink carpet!