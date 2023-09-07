NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Entertainment

NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell, Doja Cat, and Lori Harvey started New York Fashion Week at the iconic show.

By
Amira Castilla
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images), Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images), Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2019, it was announced that the popular lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret would no longer be putting on its iconic annual fashion show. After years of scandal, diversity changes, and marketing pivots, the brand has reemerged on the fashion show scene with models like Naomi Campbell, Halima Aden, Adut Akech, Yaya DaCosta, and more showing up for the big event Wednesday evening! The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime on September 26. Here are all of the Black celebs that graced the pink carpet!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 29

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Iconic model Naomi Campbell wore this mini dress by the creative director of IAMISIGO, Bubu Ogisi.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 29

Alton Mason

Alton Mason

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model and actor Alton Mason wore this mustard jumpsuit by Rick Owens with platform boots!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 29

Halima Aden

Halima Aden

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Halima Aden strutted on the pink carpet wearing this leather dress, a black scarf, and brown boots.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 29

Yaya DaCosta

Yaya DaCosta

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model and actress Yaya DaCosta was cute and comfy in this legging and fan-design top-set with nude heels to the Victoria’s Secret show!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 29

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mom’s night out! Tennis champ Naomi Osaka is a Victoria’s Secret collaborator, and popped out for her first appearance since giving birth to her baby girl this summer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 29

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Doja Cat wore this black maxi dress and y2k sunglasses to the Victoria’s Secret show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 29

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lori Harvey was styled with this Victoria’s Secret bra, Streets Ahead USA belt to snatch the waist, and Tod’s trench and skirt.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 29

Adut Akech

Adut Akech

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Adut Akech rocked this stunning floral embroidered set to the show!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 29

Nyaueth Riam

Nyaueth Riam

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

This beautiful satin set was worn by model Nyaueth Riam.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 29

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Now this is how you shut down a carpet! Model Paloma Elsesser looked stunning at the Victoria’s Secret show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 29

Doechii

Doechii

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rapper and singer Doechii rocked this sexy outfit to the show, where she also performed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 29

Goyo

Goyo

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Colombian singer Goyo performed at the Victoria’s Secret show and wore this lovely black and white outfit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 29

Ziwe

Ziwe

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

TV personality Ziwe turned herself into one of the VS angels!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 29

Maty Fall

Maty Fall

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gorgeous IMG model, Maty Hall wore this sequined suit and VS bra underneath to the show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 29

Akon Adichol

Akon Adichol

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Akon Adichol, IMG model, attended the VS show wearing this all-black outfit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 29

Elghosa Osagbemwonrhue Osunde

Elghosa Osagbemwonrhue Osunde

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Artist Eloghosa Osunde shut the pink carpet down in this lace and fringe look! Also, we need the blush details!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 29

Monet McMichael

Monet McMichael

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tiktok and Youtube star Monet McMichael slayed in this greenish-brown dress and silver jewelry to the VS show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 29

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams wore this sexy black see-through dress and leather jacket to the show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 29

Wavy the Creator

Wavy the Creator

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Musician, photographer, and designer Wavy the Creator popped out on the pink carpet in this black leather fit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 29

Bubu Ogisi

Bubu Ogisi

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Designer Bubu Ogisi gave us some color at the Victoria’s Secret pink carpet! Ogisi wore this funky red and white ensemble.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 29

Ceval Omar

Ceval Omar

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Paris-based model Ceval Omar wore some tulle wings and a mini dress to the pink carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 29

Eniola Olanweraju

Eniola Olanweraju

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Film director Eniola Olanweraju wore this striking gown by Idiol Nupo to the show!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 29

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Bravo’s Summer House Ciara Miller paired this bedazzled bra with a sparkly see-through skirt.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 29

Akon Changkou

Akon Changkou

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Akon Changkou looked like a trophy on the pink carpet!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 29

Aaron Rose Philip

Aaron Rose Philip

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Aaron Rose Philip graced the pink carpet in this sexy VS piece!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 29

Femita Ayanbeku

Femita Ayanbeku

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Paralympic athlete Femita Ayanbeku was glowing in this neon two-piece outfit for the Victoria’s Secret show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 29

Yseult

Yseult

Image for article titled NYFW: Black Celebs Showed up at The Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

French singer and model Yseult strutted in this black leather, corseted minidress!

Advertisement

29 / 29