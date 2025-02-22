That's So random With DK Uzoukwu
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Retail Therapy

New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now

If you're looking to spruce up your space, these Black designers are serving up some stylish statement pieces.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: Crate & Barrel

Spring is right around the corner, and you may already be thinking about the best way to give your home a glow-up. If you don’t have the time (or the budget) for a complete redo, sometimes all it takes is a new light fixture, sofa or coffee table to make things feel fresh.

Advertisement

From Brigette Romanek and Crate & Barrel to Carly Cushnie and Lulu and Georgia, Black designers have been teaming up with furniture retailers on some seriously stylish collections that are sure to make you the envy of all of your friends. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite new pieces that will make you want to go on a home decor shopping spree.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - 6-Drawer Dresser

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - 6-Drawer Dresser

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: Crate & Barrel

When celebrity designer Brigette Romanek teams up with Crate & Barrel, you you know the result is going to be a collection of stylish furniture with clean lines and unique details, like the Venice Leather and Oak Wood 6-Drawer Dresser – a U-shaped wood dresser wrapped in taupe leather.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - Hermosa Accent Chair

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - Hermosa Accent Chair

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: Crate & Barrel

The Hermosa Accent Chair maintains the clean curves of the rest of the furniture pieces in the Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel collection. The cozy chair wrapped in an oak frame is perfect for reading.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - Oak Wood Bar Cabinet

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - Oak Wood Bar Cabinet

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: Crate & Barrel

Keep all of your bar essentials organized in the Oak Wood Bar Cabinet. This piece, perfect for small spaces, comes with wine glass racks, bottle storage and shelving.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - Montecito Queen Extended Headboard Bed

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - Montecito Queen Extended Headboard Bed

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: Crate & Barrel

Stylish and functional, the Montecito Queen Extended Headboard from the Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel collab will brighten up any bedroom. The upholstered headboard with oak trim extends beyond the bed frame, providing the perfect backdrop for your nightstands.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Lulu and Georgia X Lolly Lolly Ceramics - Soft Petal Pendant Light

Lulu and Georgia X Lolly Lolly Ceramics - Soft Petal Pendant Light

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: luluandgeorgia.com

If you’re looking for simple ways to brighten up a room, try the Soft Petal Pendant Light from ceramic artist Lalese Stamps’ collab with Lulu and Georgia. The shape and soft lines of the shade give the feeling of flowers picked fresh from the garden.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

Lulu and Georgia X Lolly Lolly Ceramics - Noor Chandelier

Lulu and Georgia X Lolly Lolly Ceramics - Noor Chandelier

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: luluandgeorgia.com

When you’re decorating your space, don’t forget the light fixtures. The dimmable Noor Chandelier is a statement piece.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - Hollywood Hills Rectangular Coffee Table

Brigette Romanek X Crate & Barrel - Hollywood Hills Rectangular Coffee Table

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: Crate & Barrel

Part magazine rack, part coffee table, the Hollywood Hills Faux Travertine Resin Rectangular Coffee Table with Shelf is a chic way to keep your drinks, decor and your favorite fashion magazines in one place.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

CB2 Black in Design Collective - Round Ebonized Oak Wood Coffee Table

CB2 Black in Design Collective - Round Ebonized Oak Wood Coffee Table

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: CB2.com

Made of certified sustainable wood, the Round Ebonized Oak Wood Coffee Table from CB2’s Black in Design Collective is so beautiful you may not want to put anything on top.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Lulu and Georgia X Carly Cushnie - Coco Round Side Table

Lulu and Georgia X Carly Cushnie - Coco Round Side Table

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: luluandgeorgia.com

The Coco Round Side Table from designer Carly Cushnie’s collab with Lulu and Georgia is a simple way to add style and texture to a small space. It may be a side table, but the stunning detail of this piece made of oak, will make you want to put in the center of the room.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Lulu and Georgia X Carly Cushnie - Ceiba Bench

Lulu and Georgia X Carly Cushnie - Ceiba Bench

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: luluandgeorgia.com

The wood frame and the velvet upholstered seat make the Ceiba Bench a luxe piece that is perfect for your entryway.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Lulu and Georgia X Carly Cushnie - Sabal Console Table

Lulu and Georgia X Carly Cushnie - Sabal Console Table

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: luluandgeorgia.com

The Sabal Console Table is sure to steal the show in any room you put it in. But it isn’t just a beautiful piece of furniture, it has two drawers to keep everything from keys to remote contols out of sight.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Lulu and Georgia X Carly Cushnie - Yucca Sofa

Lulu and Georgia X Carly Cushnie - Yucca Sofa

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: luluandgeorgia.com

Carly Cushnie’s Yucca Sofa is a plush seat that is just asking for you to take a nap on it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

54 Kibo - Milo Velvet Red Accent Chair

54 Kibo - Milo Velvet Red Accent Chair

Image for article titled New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now
Photo: 54kibo.com

If you’re looking for a statement piece that will brighten up your room, the Milo Velvet Red Accent Chair from 54 Kibo is an easy way to add a pop of mid-Century modern flavor to any space.

Advertisement

15 / 15