New Pieces From Black Furniture Designers You Need in Your Home Now

Spring is right around the corner, and you may already be thinking about the best way to give your home a glow-up. If you don’t have the time (or the budget) for a complete redo, sometimes all it takes is a new light fixture, sofa or coffee table to make things feel fresh.

From Brigette Romanek and Crate & Barrel to Carly Cushnie and Lulu and Georgia, Black designers have been teaming up with furniture retailers on some seriously stylish collections that are sure to make you the envy of all of your friends. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite new pieces that will make you want to go on a home decor shopping spree.