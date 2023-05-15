MTV: Downtown Julie Brown (1987)

If you watched MTV in the ‘90s, no one was cooler than Downtown Julie Brown. She hosted Club MTV, wore very cool ‘90s clothes and had the oft-repeated catchphrase, “Wubba Wubba Wubba.” Over the years, she’s continued to appear on various TV shows, but can consistently be heard on Sirius XM’s 90s on 9 channel.

Fab 5 Freddy

‘Tupac & Fab 5 Freddy’ 🎤 Official Throwback Clip | Yo! MTV Raps | MTV

Fab 5 Freddy was the first host of Yo! MTV Raps, adding credibility to the show. Even after he left the program, he popped up for occasional guest appearances. Nowadays, he continues to act as a spokesperson for the influence of hip-hop and stays active in the art scene.

Doctor Dré and Ed Lover

Wu-Tang Clan with Ed Lover & Doctor Dre in 1993 (rare)

C’mon son! After leading Yo! MTV Raps through the ‘90s and 2000s, Ed Lover and Doctor Dre could be heard hosting various radio programs throughout New York and Philadelphia. While Ed occasionally makes guest appearances on TV, in recent years, Dre has battled serious health issues.

Sway Calloway

Sway Calloway

Image for article titled MTV Glory Days: Where Are Your Fave Black VJs Now?
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

After his time interviewing celebrities and reporting on cultural issues for MTV News, Sway moved on to hosting his Sirius XM show, Sway in the Morning.

Ananda Lewis

Ananda Lewis

MTV Ananda Lewis

As one of the hosts of TRL and other various news specials, Ananda was one of the channel’s most popular personalities. She reported on big stories like the Columbine shooting, and Aaliyah’s death. She went on to have her own self-titled talk show, but after leaving TV to get her degree in carpentry, Lewis returned to her hosting roots on the 2019 TLC show While You Were Out.

Alison Stewart

Alison Stewart

Naughty By Nature interviewed by Alison Stewart at VMAs (1993)

Award-winning journalist Alison Stewart was one of the correspondents who helped MTV News gain credibility. Since leaving the network she’s spent time at ABC and PBS. She currently hosts the WNYC radio show All of It with Alison Stewart.

Bill Bellamy

Bill Bellamy

Image for article titled MTV Glory Days: Where Are Your Fave Black VJs Now?
Photo: Randy Shropshire (Getty Images)

One of comedian/actor Bill Bellamy’s breakout TV gigs was as the host of the R&B themed MTV Jams. Of course, he’s more well known for appearing in the TV series Fastlane and Meet the Browns, as well as, the films Love Jones; How to Be a Player; and the upcoming Back on the Strip.

Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson

Image for article titled MTV Glory Days: Where Are Your Fave Black VJs Now?
Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio (Getty Images)

Just as his music career was starting, Tyrese joined MTV Jams as its new host, becoming a regular fixture on the channel. Nowadays, the whole world knows him as the loud-mouth, cocky Roman in the wildly popular Fast & Furious franchise.

Jamil Smith

Jamil Smith

Image for article titled MTV Glory Days: Where Are Your Fave Black VJs Now?
Screenshot: MTV News/YouTube

Before joining MTV News in 2016, Smith had a long career as a noted journalist/producer. During his short stint at the network, he covered politics and race. Since leaving MTV, Smith has contributed to Rolling Stone, Time and the Los Angeles Times.

Quddus

Quddus

Shakira | 2004 | MTV TRL | Quddus Interviews Shakira in the Bahamas

Following his time as a TRL host, Quddus made guest appearances in the series CSI: Miami; Half & Half; and Girlfriends.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony

Image for article titled MTV Glory Days: Where Are Your Fave Black VJs Now?
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

La La was one of the many hosts to helm TRL in its post-Carson Daly period. She also hosted shows on MTV’s sister network VH-1. After she married NBA star Carmelo Anthony and starred in her own reality shows, La La moved to acting in shows like The Chi; Unforgettable; and BMF and the films Think Like a Man; Chi-Raq; and You People.

J.J. Jackson

J.J. Jackson

MTV J.J. Jackson May 1986

One of the channel’s original five VJs, J.J. Jackson was an extremely experienced music reporter and radio host. In 1986, Jackson went back to hosting radio in L.A. Sadly, he passed away in 2004. You can hear his fellow original VJs on Sirius XM’s 80s on 8 channel.

