11 Reasons to Love Love Jones

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means it’s time for me to watch one of my favorite Black love stories of all time, Love Jones.

In this 1997 romantic comedy, Larenz Tate plays Darius Lovehall, a poet who falls for Nina Mosley, a talented photographer played by Nia Long. The story follows their courtship, their coupling, and all of the breaking up and making up they did in between.

The film is a cult classic that is beloved by Black Gen Xers (myself being one its biggest fans). But in a 2017 interview with the LA Times, writer-director Theodore Witcher said he never anticipated that his film would have the success it did. “It had never occurred to me that the movie would get made, quite frankly, because it just seemed so small and niche, even for Black people,” he said. “It just seemed so outside of what Hollywood was making at the time.”

In case you’re wondering what there is to love about a film that is almost 30 years old, let me school you on all that there is to love about Love Jones.