11 Reasons to Love Love Jones

Black Love

The 1997 romantic comedy still gives me all the feels every time I watch it

Angela Johnson
Photo: Addis Wechsler Pictures (Getty Images)

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means it’s time for me to watch one of my favorite Black love stories of all time, Love Jones.

In this 1997 romantic comedy, Larenz Tate plays Darius Lovehall, a poet who falls for Nina Mosley, a talented photographer played by Nia Long. The story follows their courtship, their coupling, and all of the breaking up and making up they did in between.

The film is a cult classic that is beloved by Black Gen Xers (myself being one its biggest fans). But in a 2017 interview with the LA Times, writer-director Theodore Witcher said he never anticipated that his film would have the success it did. “It had never occurred to me that the movie would get made, quite frankly, because it just seemed so small and niche, even for Black people,” he said. “It just seemed so outside of what Hollywood was making at the time.”

In case you’re wondering what there is to love about a film that is almost 30 years old, let me school you on all that there is to love about Love Jones. 

It’s All About Black Love

Photo: Addis Wechsler Pictures (Getty Images)

One of the easiest things to love about Love Jones is the fact that it’s a love story centered around two young Black people. When most of our portrayal in the media is centered around violence, it’s not every day that we get to see Black love on the big screen. And in 1997, this was refreshing as hell. In his review of the film, critic Roger Ebert called it “a world more unfamiliar to moviegoers than the far side of the moon.”

The Soundtrack is Sick

Refugee Camp All Stars - The Sweetest Thing (Official Video) ft. Lauryn Hill

The only thing I love more than the beautiful love story, is the ridiculously dope soundtrack. With songs from artists like Groove Theory, Maxwell, The Brand New Heavies and Meshell Ndegeocello, it’s basically a who’s who of 90s neo-soul. And, of course, we can’t forget Lauryn Hill, who blessed us with “The Sweetest Thing,” singing, “I get mad when you walk away; So I tell you leave, when I mean stay; Warm as the sun dipped in black; Fingertips on the small of my back.” If that’s not poetry, I don’t know what is.

It Has a Beautiful Black Cast

FEBRUARY 17: Honorees Theodore Witcher, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Bernadette Speakes, Lisa Nicole Carson, Leonard Roberts and Isaiah Washington pose with the Classic Cinema Award for ‘Love Jones’ during BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Earl Gibson III (Getty Images)

Black films in the 90s always gave you a dope cast, and Love Jones was no exception. Larenz Tate, Nia Long, Bill Bellamy, Isaiah Washington and Lisa Nicole Carson are just a few of the beautiful Black actors that make up the incredible ensemble cast. And almost 30 years later, I can’t imagine anyone else in these roles.

And They Still Look Great

Photo: J. Countess/WireImages (Getty Images)

If you ever needed proof that Black don’t crack, look no further than Larenz Tate and Nia Long. Like fine wine, these actors just keep getting better with time. And almost 30 years later, they’re still doing their thing. Between her roles the “The Best Man” The Final Chapters” and “You People,” Nia Long is everywhere this year.

There’s a Happy Ending

I don’t know about you, but I like my love stories to have a happy ending. You know, one where guy gets girl and they live happily ever after (or at least appear to be happy while the end credits roll). And that’s exactly what you get here. Sorry for the spoiler. But if you haven’t already seen the movie, what’s wrong with you?

But There’s a Lot of Messiness in the Middle

Love Jones: Darius and Wood Debate over Nina

Yes, Nina and Darius end up together at the end (sorry again if I spoiled anything for you). But they have to go through a whole lot of stuff to get there, including a breakup where Darius’ boy Hollywood (played by Bill Bellamy) tries to shoot his shot at Nina. Nina even goes to New York to try to see if there is still a spark with one of her exes (played by the oh so fine Khalil Kain). Besides, all of that break up to make up stuff makes their eventual.

Larenz Tate’s Got Game

“A Blues For Nina” (Ahmed Sirour’s Rhodes Piano & Jazz Drums Edit)

Nina didn’t fall for Darius right away (at least that’s what she makes him think). But I’ll be damned if that brother didn’t put in work. I mean, it doesn’t get any sexier than a dude writing a poem about you. Those first lines of “A Blues for Nina” get me every time. “Say baby, can I be your slave? I’ve got to admit girl, you’re the shit girl, and I’m digging you like a grave.”

It Shows Love to Spoken Word

Nina’s Poem (I Am Looking At Music)

If you’re a person of a certain age, you have to remember just how popular spoken word was in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Just about everyone I knew thought they were a poet back then. That’s why I have a special place in my heart for Love Jones, which shows love to the spoken word culture.

It’s Sexy AF

Love Jones is a romantic comedy. And for all of the comedy, you get plenty of romance. The courtship between Nina and Darius plays out slowly and that, in my opinion, makes it even sexier. I actually found myself rooting for Darius to win Nina’s heart.

Chicago is a Major Character

As a Chi Town native, I love that the movie shows everything that’s beautiful about my hometown. From gorgeous shots of the skyline and landmarks to the rich cultural history, this film is a love letter to Chicago, which doesn’t get a whole lot of love in the news these days. If Darius and Nina’s stepping scene doesn’t make you want to get up in dance, you might be a little dead inside.

It Stands the Test of Time

This movie may be 26 years old, but I can still watch it every single time it comes on and laugh, cry and cringe at all the same moments. And I can’t wait until my daughter is old enough for me to share all of the Black joy that is Love Jones with her. I’ll just have to explain to her why no one in the movie has a cell phone.

