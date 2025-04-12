Oprah And Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week
Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The 'Queen of Pakistan' Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week

Culture

Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The 'Queen of Pakistan' Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture.

Image for article titled Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The &#39;Queen of Pakistan&#39; Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week
Photo: Marcus Ingram (Getty Images), David McNew (Getty Images), Carmen Mandato (Getty Images), Getty Images (Getty Images), Astrida Valigorsky (Getty Images), Michael Reaves (Getty Images), Screenshot: TikTok, TikTok, TikTok: @ajahh.mariah
2 / 12

Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Her Silence on Those Barack Divorce Rumors

Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Her Silence on Those Barack Divorce Rumors

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Michelle Obama speaks onstage at IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson &amp; Dr. Laurie Santos during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Marcus Ingram (Getty Images)

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. However, in the case of our forever first lady Michelle Obama, some have speculated that her noticeable absence from public events like President Donald Trump’s inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral were signs that her marriage to former President Barack Obama is in trouble. But as the gossip mongers continue to go low, Michelle just did what she does best – she went high setting the record straight. - Angela Johnson Read More

3 / 12

The ‘Queen of Pakistan’ Just Got a Glow-Up and the Internet is Going Crazy Over the New Look!

The ‘Queen of Pakistan’ Just Got a Glow-Up and the Internet is Going Crazy Over the New Look!

Image for article titled Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The &#39;Queen of Pakistan&#39; Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week
Screenshot: TikTok

Onijah Robinson has become a social media sensation known to fans as the “Queen of Pakistan.” Since the story surfaced of the Black woman refusing to leave Pakistan after traveling from the United States in late 2024 to pursue a relationship with Nidal Ahmed Memon, a 19-year-old man she met online, Robinson has built a massive following on TikTok of people who can’t seem to look away. - Angela Johnson Read More

4 / 12

Church Starts Taking Offerings Via Credit Card, Apple Pay and Black Twitter Erupts!

Church Starts Taking Offerings Via Credit Card, Apple Pay and Black Twitter Erupts!

Image for article titled Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The &#39;Queen of Pakistan&#39; Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week
Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)

If you grew up in the church, you know that when the collection plate comes around, it’s time to dig deep into your heart and your wallet to make a cash contribution. But as carrying cash has become a lot less common, churches are trying to meet members where they are. Now, a post on X of church members using a credit card reader to make donations has a lot of people talking. - Angela Johnson Read More

5 / 12

Charles Barkley Takes a Shot at the Women in San Antonio...Again

Charles Barkley Takes a Shot at the Women in San Antonio...Again

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Charles Barkley competes during the Match Superstars at The Breakers on October 15, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

It’s been said that everything is bigger in Texas, and Charles Barkley couldn’t agree more. The former NBA player, who has never been afraid to speak his mind, has spent nearly a decade dissing the women of San Antonio. He has called them overweight and saying the city is a “gold mine for Weight Watchers.” - Angela Johnson Read More

6 / 12

15 Black Holidays, Celebrations and Festivals They Don’t Teach You About in School

15 Black Holidays, Celebrations and Festivals They Don’t Teach You About in School

Image for article titled Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The &#39;Queen of Pakistan&#39; Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week
Photo: Toby Melville - Pool (Getty Images)

If it’s one thing about Black folks, we know how to party! Another thing: While African American history and culture is rarely honored, Black folks have taken it upon themselves to not only honor the legacy of slavery but also Black contributions to the arts and more. From Black Love Day all the way to Jerry Rescue Day, Black celebrations outside of Black History Month and Frederick Douglass Day should be marked on your calendar for this year and beyond. - Phenix S Halley Read More

7 / 12

WTH: Why People With $50K Salaries Are Still Living in Homeless Shelters

WTH: Why People With $50K Salaries Are Still Living in Homeless Shelters

Homeless shelter
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

One would assume that as long as you can hold a steady job and manage your money reasonably well, you should be able to afford a decent place to live. But for thousands of New Yorkers, it’s not that simple. - William Ketchum Read More

8 / 12

Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ and 5 Other Black-Owned, Made in the USA Brands Safe From Trump’s Tariffs

Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ and 5 Other Black-Owned, Made in the USA Brands Safe From Trump’s Tariffs

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Astrida Valigorsky (Getty Images)

Ever since President Donald Trump announced plans for historic hikes on tariffs on imports from our trading partners around the world, business leaders, economists and everyday Americans have been worried whether higher prices on practically everything will send us barreling into a recession. But While several small businesses prepare for impact, Meghan Markle says she’s not worried. - Angela Johnson Read More

9 / 12

This Viral Asian Praise Team That Sounds Just Like Black Gospel Singers Has Black Folks Divided

This Viral Asian Praise Team That Sounds Just Like Black Gospel Singers Has Black Folks Divided

Image for article titled Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The &#39;Queen of Pakistan&#39; Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week
Screenshot: TikTok

Just two weeks ago, Marvin Sapp was the topic of church controversy for trapping a congregation until they each made a $20 donation ($100 for those on stage) until $40,000 was raised. And now, another round of religious discourse has started after a video of Asian gospel singers went viral on TikTok and landed on Black Twitter. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More

10 / 12

The 7 Fierce Spelman College Pageant Contestants Setting Social Media on Fire!

The 7 Fierce Spelman College Pageant Contestants Setting Social Media on Fire!

Image for article titled Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The &#39;Queen of Pakistan&#39; Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week
Screenshot: TikTok: @ajahh.mariah

With beauty, brilliance, and brains, these Spelman College pageant contestants indeed have it all. It’s pageant season at Atlanta’s Spelman College, and folks online just can’t get enough. Several competitions are currently ongoing at the HBCU, including Miss Black and Gold, Miss Afrolatinidad, and the Miss Spelman College contest. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More

11 / 12

LeBron James Becomes the First Pro Athlete With This Special Honor from Mattel

LeBron James Becomes the First Pro Athlete With This Special Honor from Mattel

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

From NBA championships to MVP honors to Olympic gold medals, LeBron James has received plenty of accolades throughout his decorated career. But this week, King James made history and got the royal treatment from a popular toy company. - Angela Johnson Read More

12 / 12