Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The 'Queen of Pakistan' Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week

If it’s one thing about Black folks, we know how to party! Another thing: While African American history and culture is rarely honored, Black folks have taken it upon themselves to not only honor the legacy of slavery but also Black contributions to the arts and more. From Black Love Day all the way to Jerry Rescue Day, Black celebrations outside of Black History Month and Frederick Douglass Day should be marked on your calendar for this year and beyond. - Phenix S Halley Read More