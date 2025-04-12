Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors, The 'Queen of Pakistan' Gets a Glow-Up, Church Takes Offerings Via Credit and Apple Pay, 15 Black Holidays You Might Not Know About and Other Cultural Stories From the Week

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. However, in the case of our forever first lady Michelle Obama, some have speculated that her noticeable absence from public events like President Donald Trump’s inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral were signs that her marriage to former President Barack Obama is in trouble. But as the gossip mongers continue to go low, Michelle just did what she does best – she went high setting the record straight. - Angela Johnson Read More
Onijah Robinson has become a social media sensation known to fans as the “Queen of Pakistan.” Since the story surfaced of the Black woman refusing to leave Pakistan after traveling from the United States in late 2024 to pursue a relationship with Nidal Ahmed Memon, a 19-year-old man she met online, Robinson has built a massive following on TikTok of people who can’t seem to look away. - Angela Johnson Read More
If you grew up in the church, you know that when the collection plate comes around, it’s time to dig deep into your heart and your wallet to make a cash contribution. But as carrying cash has become a lot less common, churches are trying to meet members where they are. Now, a post on X of church members using a credit card reader to make donations has a lot of people talking. - Angela Johnson Read More
It’s been said that everything is bigger in Texas, and Charles Barkley couldn’t agree more. The former NBA player, who has never been afraid to speak his mind, has spent nearly a decade dissing the women of San Antonio. He has called them overweight and saying the city is a “gold mine for Weight Watchers.” - Angela Johnson Read More
If it’s one thing about Black folks, we know how to party! Another thing: While African American history and culture is rarely honored, Black folks have taken it upon themselves to not only honor the legacy of slavery but also Black contributions to the arts and more. From Black Love Day all the way to Jerry Rescue Day, Black celebrations outside of Black History Month and Frederick Douglass Day should be marked on your calendar for this year and beyond. - Phenix S Halley Read More
One would assume that as long as you can hold a steady job and manage your money reasonably well, you should be able to afford a decent place to live. But for thousands of New Yorkers, it’s not that simple. - William Ketchum Read More
Ever since President Donald Trump announced plans for historic hikes on tariffs on imports from our trading partners around the world, business leaders, economists and everyday Americans have been worried whether higher prices on practically everything will send us barreling into a recession. But While several small businesses prepare for impact, Meghan Markle says she’s not worried. - Angela Johnson Read More
Just two weeks ago, Marvin Sapp was the topic of church controversy for trapping a congregation until they each made a $20 donation ($100 for those on stage) until $40,000 was raised. And now, another round of religious discourse has started after a video of Asian gospel singers went viral on TikTok and landed on Black Twitter. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More
With beauty, brilliance, and brains, these Spelman College pageant contestants indeed have it all. It’s pageant season at Atlanta’s Spelman College, and folks online just can’t get enough. Several competitions are currently ongoing at the HBCU, including Miss Black and Gold, Miss Afrolatinidad, and the Miss Spelman College contest. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More
From NBA championships to MVP honors to Olympic gold medals, LeBron James has received plenty of accolades throughout his decorated career. But this week, King James made history and got the royal treatment from a popular toy company. - Angela Johnson Read More