15 Black Holidays, Celebrations and Festivals They Don't Teach You About in School

The legacy of civil rights leader Rosa Parks is one of the most celebrated and widely recognized across the world. Because of this, several states have different days in which they celebrate Parks. In Missouri and Massachusetts, Parks is celebrated on February 4, her birthday. But in Michigan and California, the first Monday after her birthday is when Rosa Parks day is honored. For many cities as well as in Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Oregon Rosa Parks Day is celebrated on December 1, the day she was arrested while riding a segregated bus in Alabama, according to America’s Black Holocaust Museum.