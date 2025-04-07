The 'Queen of Pakistan' Just Got a Glow-Up and the Internet is Going Crazy Over the New Look!

Onijah Robinson has become a social media sensation known to fans as the “Queen of Pakistan.” Since the story surfaced of the Black woman refusing to leave Pakistan after traveling from the United States in late 2024 to pursue a relationship with Nidal Ahmed Memon, a 19-year-old man she met online, Robinson has built a massive following on TikTok of people who can’t seem to look away.

And while the story with her beloved Ahmed didn’t turn out the way she thought it would, people are still enjoying every bit of Robinson’s Middle East video diary, including her ordering McDonald’s to demanding the Pakistani government invest money in fixing up the city.

Robinson surprised fans last week when she showed up back in the United States and posted an April 4 TikTok in which she’s ditched the hijab for a silk press and a serious face beat.

The post captioned, “hair day” has been watched over 2 million times (including the 10 times we watched it), received more than 245,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who are loving her new look.

“Wait her face card is tea, I didn’t even recognize her,” wrote one person in her comments.

Another commenter said they hope Robinson can monetize her new and improved look.

“She really is really pretty. It’s sad that she’s touched a little bit, but I’m hoping that this new fame she can generate some money and help herself out,” wrote someone else.

But the most hilarious comment came from someone who couldn’t help but think Robinson’s love might be kicking himself after seeing the new and improved “Queen of Pakistan.”

“Ahmad crying in the corner after watching this video” wrote someone.