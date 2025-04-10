LeBron James Becomes the First Pro Athlete With This Special Honor from Mattel

From NBA championships to MVP honors to Olympic gold medals, LeBron James has received plenty of accolades throughout his decorated career. But this week, King James made history and got the royal treatment from a popular toy company.

Mattel just announced that the Lakers’ power forward will be the company’s first Kenbassador (yes, that’s a thing) as they launch a doll made in his likeness. James will be the first professional athlete to get his own Ken doll.

The LeBron James Family Foundation partnered with Mattel to create the new Ken doll, who is perfectly styled with Beats headphones, sunglasses, a varsity jacket and a pair of Nike high-tops. The LeKen will be available April 14 online and in select Target stores.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said in a press release. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor.”

Check out James’ reaction to seeing himself in doll form here:

Fan’s reactions to the news has been entertaining to say the least, as some used the comments to poke fun at the star.

“Bro had to check the hairline 😂 Respect it king,” wrote someone in the comments.

Another commenter hilariously suggested that someone from Mattel should have been part of the team that created Dwyane Wade’s meme-worthy statue in front of the Kaseya Center in Miami.

“Whoever designed this should’ve did D. WADE’S statue!!😂😂😂😂,” they joked.

Other James’ fans used the comment section to ask if it’s OK for dudes to play with dolls – for a friend, of course.

“Man am i sus if i collect a Barbie one time in life?” one commenter wondered. “This a serious inquiry for the RN’s.”