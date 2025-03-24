Texas Woman Goes Viral For Ranting About This One Complaint Every Black Woman Has About Visiting Hair Salons in 2025

Part of what makes going to a hair salon such a treat is having your hair washed by someone else. That’s exactly why one Texas woman is all fired up and ready to tell anyone who will listen about the bad experience she had at one Houston-area salon.

Nerissa Kimble, known on TikTok as @bigbawsehognk, let the folks at Round Brush Salon in Katy, Texas have it in an eight-minute rant after they refused to give her a silk press because she had not washed, detangled and rewashed her hair after removing faux locs she had been wearing for seven weeks.

“I’m pissed!!! Like what type of rule is this? Why would I pay yall $100+ if I had to do my own hair as well!,” she tagged her March 15 post.

Kimble said when she made a Saturday evening silk press appointment at Round Brush, the person she spoke with on the phone quoted her a price of $95 for the service, but added that the price could be higher depending on the length of her hair. But what they said next shocked her.

“She did make a statement saying when clients take out faux locs, hair has to be washed, detangled and washed again,” Kimble said in her post.

Although she says she took down the faux locs prior to her appointment and combed out all of the build up, the stylist refused to service Kimble when she arrived because she had not complied with the salon’s policy of washing, detangling and rewashing her hair before coming to the salon – a policy she found utterly ridiculous.

“Why would I wash and detangle my own hair when ya’ll finna wash and detangle it anyway?” she asked her viewers. “It’s natural hair. When natural hair get[s] wet, when you wash it, you have to go and detangle it out ‘cause it’s natural.”

The video has received over two million views and thousands of comments from people who shared Kimble’s frustration.

“Coming washed to a SILK PRESS appointment is literally insane. That’s part of the silk process 😭,” wrote someone.

Others tried to make light of the situation, joking that she should have done even more.

“You know what... I think it’s your fault, you should of shown up with a silk press and paid the beautician just for accepting your appointment,” wrote another commenter.

But believe it or not, it wasn’t just Black folks sharing their frustration in the comment section. Kimble’s post even got white people fired up.

“Am I a person of color? No. Do I understand how a silk press works…no not really. Did I just watch 9 minutes about your experience and am mad at this stylist for you? Yes 10000%😂” wrote someone.

One commenter suggests we stop supporting “stylists” who don’t want to give their clients the full salon treatment and go back to the basics.

“Yall better stop dealing with these “stylists” & go to them old school SALONS and let Buela, Essie Mae & Betty n them do yo hair. I aint neva heard of what she said at all,” wrote someone.