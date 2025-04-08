Culture

Church Goes Viral For Taking Offerings Via Credit Card and Apple Pay, and Twitter is Sharply Divided on The Whole Thing

Some think it's easier when you don't have cash on hand, others believe it's all one big money grab

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Church Goes Viral For Taking Offerings Via Credit Card and Apple Pay, and Twitter is Sharply Divided on The Whole Thing
Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)

If you grew up in the church, you know that when the collection plate comes around, it’s time to dig deep into your heart and your wallet to make a cash contribution. But as carrying cash has become a lot less common, churches are trying to meet members where they are. Now, a post on X of church members using a credit card reader to make donations has a lot of people talking.

Suggested Reading

This Ohio High School Staffer Gave Her Student How Much to Kill Her Ex-Husband?!
Conservative Pro-Life Activist Messes Around and Finds Out What Happens When She Provokes a New York Woman...It's Not Pretty
What Really Happened Between Steph Curry and Ime Udoka During Their Heated Spat? And Was Nia Long Involved?
From Klarna to Credit & Store Cards: How To Holiday Shop & Avoid Buy Now, Debt Later Traps
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

This Ohio High School Staffer Gave Her Student How Much to Kill Her Ex-Husband?!
Conservative Pro-Life Activist Messes Around and Finds Out What Happens When She Provokes a New York Woman...It's Not Pretty
What Really Happened Between Steph Curry and Ime Udoka During Their Heated Spat? And Was Nia Long Involved?
From Klarna to Credit & Store Cards: How To Holiday Shop & Avoid Buy Now, Debt Later Traps
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The April 5 post, tagged, “This church has been receiving backlash after footage leaked of them accepting offerings by credit card,” shows churchgoers using Apple/Google Pay on devices and pulling out their credit cards as the “offering machines” pass. The location of the church hasn’t been revealed, but the post has received over one million views and has left viewers divided over whether or not it’s ok to tap and go your tithe.

Advertisement

Related Content

Usher's Twitter Account Was Erased, Black Twitter Thinks It's Related to Diddy
Hulu's 'Black Twitter' Docuseries is Here, and Of Course Black Twitter Has Some Thoughts...

Related Content

Usher's Twitter Account Was Erased, Black Twitter Thinks It's Related to Diddy
Hulu's 'Black Twitter' Docuseries is Here, and Of Course Black Twitter Has Some Thoughts...

Some commenters thought the idea of a church having a credit card option was way more convenient than worrying about keeping cash on hand for their Sunday offering.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Show me a young person carrying cash or a check,” wrote someone in the comments.

Others pointed out that automated donations are nothing new, as many churches and non-profit organizations use apps like Tithe.ly and Gifelify to make giving easier for congregants and bookkeeping easier for the church.

Advertisement

“The problem isn’t the credit card machine; it’s publicly passing it around to shame or guilt people into tithing. They should have a few tablets and cash boxes at the back, keeping it optional,” wrote another commenter.

But still, there were those who were skeptical about the idea of using credit cards at the collection plate, pointing the finger at megachurches they believe see Sunday service as one big money grab.

Advertisement

“And that’s exactly why I don’t do the church thing. They’re all in it for the money. Joel Osteen and Kenneth Copeland are perfect examples that it’s all for the money,” wrote a commenter.