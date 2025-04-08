Church Goes Viral For Taking Offerings Via Credit Card and Apple Pay, and Twitter is Sharply Divided on The Whole Thing

If you grew up in the church, you know that when the collection plate comes around, it’s time to dig deep into your heart and your wallet to make a cash contribution. But as carrying cash has become a lot less common, churches are trying to meet members where they are. Now, a post on X of church members using a credit card reader to make donations has a lot of people talking.

The April 5 post, tagged, “This church has been receiving backlash after footage leaked of them accepting offerings by credit card,” shows churchgoers using Apple/Google Pay on devices and pulling out their credit cards as the “offering machines” pass. The location of the church hasn’t been revealed, but the post has received over one million views and has left viewers divided over whether or not it’s ok to tap and go your tithe.

Some commenters thought the idea of a church having a credit card option was way more convenient than worrying about keeping cash on hand for their Sunday offering.

“Show me a young person carrying cash or a check,” wrote someone in the comments.

Others pointed out that automated donations are nothing new, as many churches and non-profit organizations use apps like Tithe.ly and Gifelify to make giving easier for congregants and bookkeeping easier for the church.

“The problem isn’t the credit card machine; it’s publicly passing it around to shame or guilt people into tithing. They should have a few tablets and cash boxes at the back, keeping it optional,” wrote another commenter.

But still, there were those who were skeptical about the idea of using credit cards at the collection plate, pointing the finger at megachurches they believe see Sunday service as one big money grab.

“And that’s exactly why I don’t do the church thing. They’re all in it for the money. Joel Osteen and Kenneth Copeland are perfect examples that it’s all for the money,” wrote a commenter.