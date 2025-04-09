Charles Barkley Takes a Shot at the Women in San Antonio...Again

It’s been said that everything is bigger in Texas, and Charles Barkley couldn’t agree more. The former NBA player, who has never been afraid to speak his mind, has spent nearly a decade dissing the women of San Antonio. He has called them overweight and saying the city is a “gold mine for Weight Watchers.”

You can watch a compilation of some of his comments here:

FUNNY Charles Barkley Clowns San Antonio Women Compilation

Well, Barkley was back in San Antonio last week covering the NCAA Final Four and championship game Monday and rather than trying to bury the hatchet, he doubled down on his comments about the city’s female residents.

“Y’all got some big b*tches here,” he said while speaking to the crowd at the Capital One JamFest concert in San Antonio.

A clip of Barkley’s words on X has received over 400,000 views, and we probably don’t have to tell you that the comment section is lit.

Some were ready to call the retired pro baller out for his inability to see that he’s not exactly at his fighting weight.

“Ain’t that the pot calling the kettle black….” wrote someone.

Others admired his convictions for sticking to his guns.

“He’s standing on business,” someone else wrote.

Another commenter suggested he might need to make his way to “Alamo City” to get a look at the ladies for himself.

“Books flight to San Antonio,” another wrote.

But don’t worry, the women of San Antonio got their chance to clap back with a hilarious parody of the “Pop the Balloon” dating show featuring Barkley as the bachelor. The ladies wasted no time popping their balloons to let Barkley know that they were just not feeling him taking shots at everything from his looks to his golf swing.

“Let’s be real, you don’t even have any rings, so I can’t trust that you’re going to give me one if you don’t even have any,” said one of the ladies in a not-so-subtle jab at the fact that the NBA Hall of Famer never won a championship in his professional career.

Pop the Balloon: Chuck 🤝 The Women of San Antonio. The women were RUTHLESS 😭

It looks like the war between Charles Barkley and the women of San Antonio is still on.