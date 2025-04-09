Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' and 5 Other Black-Owned, Made in the USA Brands Safe From Trump's Tariffs

Ever since President Donald Trump announced plans for historic hikes on tariffs on imports from our trading partners around the world, business leaders, economists and everyday Americans have been worried whether higher prices on practically everything will send us barreling into a recession. But While several small businesses prepare for impact, Meghan Markle says she’s not worried.

In an interview with Fortune, the Duchess said she doesn’t think her business will feel the impact of Trump’s tariff policy because her products are made in the United States.

“At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the US, so we don’t anticipate tariffs affecting us directly,” she said.

Right now, all of the teas and baking products from Markle’s As Ever line are sold out on her website...something Markle attributes to the fact that even when times are tough, people still want to buy things that make them happy.

“I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy,” the actress and lifestyle influencer told Fortune.

In case you’re worried about how Trump’s tariff policy will impact your wallet, we’ve rounded up a few Black-owned brands that are made in the USA.

Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross’ beloved PATTERN hair care products are proudly made in the USA as they say on the company website. However, you could soon see an increase on the price of their tools and accessories, which are made in China.

Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm

New Jersey parents Summer and Kam Johnson developed their award-winning brand of flavor-infused honey products as a natural remedy to treat their youngest son’s asthma and seasonal allergy symptoms. Their sweet products are available in stores around the country as well as on their website and Amazon.

Mischo Beauty

You shouldn’t have to worry about toxic chemicals in your nail polish. That’s why Mischo Beauty founder Kitiya Mischo King used her degree in chemistry and licenses in Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Makeup Artistry to develop a line of vegan, non-toxic nail polish in luxe colors that are made in the USA.

Symphony Chips

Symphony Chips are the creation of retired Las Vegas chef Dondre Anderson and his daughters, who used his unique 28-herb and spice blend to season their homemade potato chips.

Maison Noir Wines

Sommelier Andre Hueston Mack used his industry experience and access to wineries across the country to develop Maison Noir a brand of wine inspired by hip-hop and street culture.